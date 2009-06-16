The Kanye Curriculum: 7 Ways to Be a Success

Kanye West may not have made our Top 10 Most Creative People in the Music Biz list, but he’s definitely a leader in the industry. He’s proven himself as a rapper and record producer with three critically acclaimed albums (the verdict is still out on 808s & Heartbreak) and a record label called GOOD Music. His Kanye West’s KW Foods LLC bought out the rights to Fatburger in Chicago, and along with shoe lines with Nike and Louis Vuitton, Kanye also plans to release his own clothing line called Past Tell. On the philanthropist side of things, the Kanye West Foundation helps Latino and African-American children stay in school. To sum up his success, Kanye teamed up with author, J. Sakiya Sandifer, to write Thank You and You’re Welcome, an entertaining volume of Kanye-isms used in creating his path to success. Here are some words of wisdom from the book.
