Toothbrushes, TiVo, and Twitter: Designing Great Relationships

I was on an airplane yesterday. But before I got on board, I had one of those awkward conversations with a ticket agent that keeps vice presidents of customer service awake at night. She said, “That other person you spoke with at the airlines? He was lying to you.”

But…but…but…aren’t you the airline? I thought to myself.

Companies are trying to create positive relationships with all of us. And not just service businesses, where the relationship is with other flesh-and-blood people. Manufacturers of shampoo and telephones and discount furniture want to create lasting relationships with loyal customers too, and they rely on their products to do most of the talking.



In olden days, way back before the Industrial Revolution, stuff was created in an intimate setting. There was someone who needed something and there was someone who made it for them. In every case, there existed a relationship between maker and customer.

Today the practice of design is spreading virulently, infecting the business management world among other things. And of course it should. Our modern era of mass production requires enormous organizations to replicate the relationship of a designer artisan with her customer. If that organization doesn’t know how to listen to or inspire the customer, the relationship will die.



Understanding the actions, anatomies and aspirations of humans is foundational for creating better products, better relationships.

Case in point is the Oral-B CrossAction toothbrush. It’s a manual toothbrush that was born out of intense observation of how people hold a brush and resulted in a game changer: a brush that people love because of its comfort and effectiveness, used to perform a job that is about taking care of oneself. Home run.