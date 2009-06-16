Oxo Redesigns the Common Syringe

Most syringes are designed for experts, rather than patients–and that makes self-administered shots all the more tricky. So OXO–better known for its ingenious ergonomics solutions for the kitchen–teamed up with UCB , a pharmaceutical company, to design a syringe that’s as safe and easy-to-use as possible.

The Cimzia was just approved last month by the Food and Drug Administration, and it’s already been awarded an Ease-of-Use commendation, following independent vetting by the Arthritis Foundation. The demographic is fairly specific: Each syringe comes pre-loaded with medication for treating Crohn’s disease, while the design in particular is meant to aid those with arthritis. It does so with a slew of subtle changes to the typical syringe design:

Finger holds that are wide and easy to grip, and made of soft, no-slip rubber

Needle cover with a rounded finger loop for easy removal, and a flared edge that reduces accidental needle pricks when the syringe is re-capped

A plunger with a big, easy-to-push thumb pad

A magnified barrel that makes dosages easier to read, and helps patients know when they’ve injected the entire dose

An elliptical barrel that makes it easier to grip, and less likely to slip

Packaging that’s easy to open, including Velcro tabs, plastic housing with large finger wells, and instructions accompanied by clear visuals

[Via Core 77 (which has an interesting visual history of syringes) and UCB]