Onboarding for Fun & Profit!

Orientation ain’t cutting it anymore in the time of the WorkQuake(tm)! Instead organizations need to pay more attention to not only who the hire but what they are doing to retain who they hire. An Onboarding Process will increase retention and productivity – and that’s a very good thing.

What is Onboarding? Ø Onboarding is the process of assimilating new employees into the organization. It is not a one time orientation event. Ø Onboarding is a new employee’s support and mentorship program. Ø Onboarding equips new employees with the professional and social tools necessary to succeed in their new position. Ø Onboarding provides new employees with the resources they need to become fully engaged and culturally aware members of a productive team.

Why have an Onboarding Program? Ø An Onboarding Program is necessary because of a decreasing sense of employment loyalty in the Generation Y dominated workforce. Ø An Onboarding Program is necessary because recruitment is expensive and organizations can’t afford to lose their newly acquired talent. Ø An Onboarding Program is necessary to ensure a match between the company’s culture and employment objectives and the new employee. Ø An Onboarding Program is necessary to increase an organization’s retention rate, quickly develop a new employee into a high performance member of the work team and engage a new employee in a fashion that generates job satisfaction and increased commitment to the team and the organization.

When does an Onboarding Program begin and end? Ø An Onboarding Program begins the moment a person is being considered for employment and ends when the new employee is classified as a high performance committed member of the work team. Normally this occurs in twelve months. What are the characteristics of an effective Onboarding Programs? Ø Onboarding is a positive experience for the new employee. Ø Onboarding provides clear and consistent channels of communication. Ø Onboarding provides milestones to gauge a new employee’s success and time-to-high performance productivity

Ø Onboarding reinforces the organization’s culture. The Steps in an Effective Onboarding Program: 1. HR provides a realistic job preview and the organization’s vision, values and mission statements to the job candidate.

2. HR provides a Job Application to the job candidate.

3. HR conducts a Formal Assessment of the personality, communication style, emotional intelligence, etc. of the job candidate to determine cultural fit.* 4. The Department and HR interview the job candidate.**

5. The Department and HR make the decision to hire the job candidate.**

6. HR does a Pre-Start contact (i.e. welcome message, meet your co-workers page, information on organizational policies and benefits enrollment) with the new employee.

7. The new employee’s Mentor and the Department provide a World Class First Day.

8. 30-60-90-180-365 day evaluations are conducted. * The use of formal assessments (i.e. Myers-Briggs) help determine whether the job candidate is a cultural fit with the organization and assists managers and co-workers to better understand the new employee’s strengths and areas for improvement. ** To ensure the new employee’s success, the new employee’s Department must be responsible for certain aspects of the Onboarding Program.

The Onboarding Program Schedule: Pre-Day One: Post the new employee’s picture and a short bio about them on the organization’s web site. Assign a member of the new employee’s team to be the employee’s “mentor” for the first 30 days. The mentor is responsible for integrating the new employee into the professional and social culture of the organization. Day One: The mentor and the new employee do orientation (i.e. tour of the workplace, meets team members, explains duties) and go to lunch together.30 Days: The mentor checks in with the new employee on a daily basis for the first 30 days. At the end of 30 days of employment, the manager takes the new employee to lunch to find out how things are going (i.e. training, supervision, support and tools needed to do the job), gives the employee feedback about how they are doing and addresses concerns. 60 Days: The new employee, their mentor and their manager are interviewed to determine what aspects of the Onboarding Program worked/are working well and what needs to be improved, to give the employee an evaluation about how they are doing and to address concerns. 90 Days: The manager takes the new employee to lunch to find out how things are going, to give the employee feedback about how they are doing and to address concerns. 180 Days: The new employee and their manager are interviewed to determine what aspects of the Onboarding Program are working well and what needs to be improved, to give the employee feedback about how they are doing and to address concerns. 365 Days: Celebrate the new employee becoming a high performance member of the organization! Contact me at trainingeverydayleaders.com for mor info on the Onboarding Process.