The New Alternative

Giving a speech at an alternative vehicle conference recently, I asked the crowd when they thought hydrogen, battery, or biofuels would be the norm and petroleum would be the “alternative”. Most hands went up at 20 years; some at 10; a very few at 5. None would have said “last year”.

But that’s the remarkable fact, according to a report issued

last week by the United Nations. In 2008, $140 billion was invested in wind,

solar, and other renewable sources of energy. Only $110 billion was invested in

coal and other fossil fuel generation. What may be more remarkable was that

investors would put anything into fossil-fueled power plants, knowing they were

committed to buy billions more for the fuel itself over the fifty year life of

those power plants, compared to zero fuel cost for wind or solar.

So with our personal investment portfolios in tatters after

the market meltdown of the past six months, can average investors make money on

this trend that puts renewables into the mainstream? My son and his college

fund certainly hope so.

To take advantage of this massive movement of capital and

policy, I would focus on three things:

–

Energy efficiency – – 30 states have mandates

for a % of electricity to come from renewables in the next few years. To meet

that goal, utilities are adding more renewables, but also investing in making how

we use electricity more efficient. Invest in companies that make

energy-efficient lighting, doors/windows, insulation, system controls, heating

and a/c units.