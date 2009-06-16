The post hasn’t gone live yet (and I don’t know if/when it will), so I thought I would share it here as well.



Governor Deval Patrick wants Massachusetts to be more competitive – in terms of jobs, and standard of living, healthcare, and education. He wants to bolster our university system so that students, professors, and researchers see Massachusetts as the base for their learning and exploration. The Governor wants the economic benefits that derive from having vibrant industries and successful companies operating in the Commonwealth to benefit everyone. And the Governor has challenged the technology industry in Massachusetts to lead the effort to meet these challenges.

Governor Patrick is pinning his hopes on the technology industry to drive the necessary growth and innovation to sustain everything else that his agenda includes. He has challenged local companies, or those who want to establish a base in Massachusetts, to build the newest technology to address our energy, healthcare, and education challenges. He has invited mobile, gaming, interactive marketing and other sectors to establish their base in Massachusetts and help contribute to the economic growth we need. And to their credit, these groups have responded. The strategy appears to be working.

But, with all due respect to the Governor, I think the vision is too narrow, the measures of success are too short, and the opportunities are too great not to expand our view and try something different. The energy and focus of the technology industry alone is not enough to deliver the kind of meaningful, measurable impact we need and expect. Innovation requires more than technology. And ensuring a bright future for Massachusetts will require contributions from everyone, working together, pursuing a shared set of interests and goals.

I am not the first, nor am I the only person, who has suggested that broader, and deeper, collaboration between government, the technology sector, media, educational and social/community leaders and others is necessary. But I will do it again here, and now. Why? Because we continue to use roughly the same approach to addressing major challenges in our society. Our political leader issue a challenge and provide incentives for industry to advance. But the impact of that work is not felt by all, and many significant problems remain unsolved. Our current focus in the economy, but education, healthcare, and everything else is still out there as well. Why not try to solve many of the problems at the same time? Why not look for new and different approaches, and invite more voices and perspectives, in hopes of finding better solutions? The same old approach is not working, and everything around us continues to shift and change. We have an opportunity, and an obligation, to do better.

The rise of internet and the ubiquity of technology has dramatically changed the way people get and share information, and the expectations of what audiences want when it comes to … well, everything. Audiences do not rely on single source for information. We do not live, or learn, or engage in our communities the same as we did in the past. Technology gives each of us the opportunity to find or create our own personal connection to something, online and offline. And while technology has driven much of that change, its not the technology that we can blame, or use alone, to drive our efforts going forward.