Patterns of Emotional Connection

I bumped into my friend Lori recently and noticed that she had a new PC–a notebook computer from HP sporting graphic patterns that my firm, Lunar, had designed with them. When I asked her about what her checklist contained when she set out to buy a PC, we ended up talking about her list of technical requirements.

I then shared with her some of the backstage stories–how much effort it took to make those beautiful graphics find their way onto the surfaces of the notebook computer. She was amazed. “Why go to all that trouble just for a PC, something that I buy solely for its function?”

Good question. Why did HP spend all those resources to create an unnecessary flourish? After all, HP is a technology company with world-class expertise in delivering the latest wizardry to hungry consumers.

Or is it?



HP Pavilion dv6t Artist Edition 2 Notebook PC designed by Hisako Sakihama

HP’s chief designer Sam Lucente casts the corporate mission in a different light. “We’re in the business of humanizing technology.” Competing solely on the battleground of technology and cost, the familiar argument goes, is a tough way to engage customers. There has to be more, something that is meaningful to people and appealing to their values, their emotions.