“Wedding Day” Premieres on TNT–We Talk to One of Its Hosts

No eating bugs. No “you’re fired.” This is a different side of renowned television producer Mark Burnett, the man behind Survivor and The Apprentice. In TNT’s new reality series Wedding Day, nuptial planner to the stars Diann Valentine bursts into the lives of deserving couples and sets up their dream weddings, all in under a week and completely by surprise. June, of course, is the perfect month to kick off a wedding show–nearly 300,000 couples will wed in June, contributing to the massive $72 billion wedding industry. Valentine talked with Fast Company’s Zachary Wilson to explain her new show, how it’s just a small piece of her growing empire, and just why we’re all so obsessed with weddings.

Fast Company: Tell me about Wedding Day.

Diann Valentine: It’s all about making dream weddings come true. We go around the

country and in four days we come in and super size it. There are so

many reality shows on TV that are all about creating drama and

fighting, but that was not the show I wanted to be a part of. This is

inspiring, uplifting, positive, not just pissing off a bride off.

Instead, I get to come in and be a hero. It’s amazing.

FC: Why do you think people are so obsessed with weddings?

DV: The wedding day is the most important day in the life of a woman.

When you fall in love, and when you find someone who is willing to

pledge their life to yours forever–even if you don’t stay together

forever, you pledge that on that day–it is one of the most amazing

gifts you can ever receive. Two people come together, but also two

families come together, and through the planning and parties, you see

all the love and memories that are created on that one day. These are

memories that will be with that couple for the rest of their lives.

FC: And how do you fit into that?

DV: Every time they think of their wedding, they will always think

about me and how I somehow helped their dreams come true. I have

produced weddings all over the world for a lot of rich and famous

people and for big, big budgets. It was so refreshing to do what I do

for celebrities for these amazing couples who have such amazing

stories. You want to reach out and hug them. This is one of the most

fulfilling expeiences of my career.

FC: Does a project like this put your usual work on the back burner?

DV: Oh no, I am definitely continuing with my business. My goals are

more focused on building a brand. I think very differently when it

comes to weddings and traditions and design, and instead of saying I

need to think outside the box, I’d say for me the box doesn’t exist for

me. I’m constantly recreating the rules every step of the way.



FC: So the television show is just a piece of the overall vision.

DV: TV wasn’t the end-all-be-all for me. It wasn’t the cherry on top. I

like to think of it as a checked box, just part of the journey. It’s a

very enjoyable part, but I built this brand from the ground up. I’ve

published a book and will continue the publishing efforts, now I have a

television show, I’m working on a furniture line, a line of bridal

gowns, entertaining products, and ultimately I want to have a full line

of home furnishings and accessories. It’s very important for me to stay

on track.