Top 5 Strategies for Creating a Brand Name

Brainstorming names for your brand can often times be challenging because the possibilities seem endless. And after running through several hundred names, you might face a brick wall. We have created top five techniques to spur your brainstorm and inspire creativity.

1. References

Here’s an obscure question for you: Who was Captain Ahab’s first mate in Herman Melville’s classic, Moby Dick?

Here’s a hint: there isn’t a block in NYC without this warm, rich brew

of Americana. If you were thinking Dunkin’ Donuts, sorry. Starbuck

of course. The widespread coffee chain could have been called Pequod,

the name of Ahab’s ship, if Gordon Bowker had it his way. Luckily, they

settled on Starbucks. Reference names can be interesting and

imaginative; however, if your storybook character or object is easily

recognizable, you might run into problems–not only with possible

copyright infringement, but branding issues. If the cultural steamer

were called Ishmael, there would be a serious branding quandary. Not

only the strong Moby Dick association, but the religious overtones

would be difficult to ignore when buying a fine brew at Ishmaels.

2. Mashups

Often times when brainstorming, you might discover two or even three

words that make sense as a brand name, but none that stand alone. If

many words fit your brand, think of ways they can be work together.

Think JetBlue. Jet has a double an tantra: it can mean movement or the

physical jet. Where jet is more concrete and tangible, blue is more

cerebral. Doesn’t blue conjure images of a clear sky? Vast, endless,

beautiful skies… To demonstrate the importance of finding the right

pair, what happens when you mash blue and jazz? Now blue takes on a

whole new meaning. Name mashups are a great way to speak to the mind

and the heart, but make sure the connotation works in your favor.

3. Gods and godesses

Victory. It is an interwoven brand theme for the giant sports

equipment supplier, Nike. Therefore, it would be befitting to name the

company after the Winged Goddess of Victory. Many brand names and pop culture icons are derived from mythology: Hermes (messenger of the gods), Helios (the sun), Apollo (god of light and truth), Morpheus (god of dreams), Hyperion

(god of watchfulness and wisdom) are mythological figures you might

have heard before. Finding a mythological figure could be one area of

exploration beneficial for many writers and companies alike.