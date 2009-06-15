Top 5 Strategies for Creating a Brand Name

Brainstorming names for your brand can often times be challenging
because the possibilities seem endless. And after running through
several hundred names, you might face a brick wall. We have created top
five techniques to spur your brainstorm and inspire creativity.
1. References
Here’s an obscure question for you: Who was Captain Ahab’s first mate in Herman Melville’s classic, Moby Dick?
Here’s a hint: there isn’t a block in NYC without this warm, rich brew
of Americana. If you were thinking Dunkin’ Donuts, sorry. Starbuck
of course. The widespread coffee chain could have been called Pequod,
the name of Ahab’s ship, if Gordon Bowker had it his way. Luckily, they
settled on Starbucks. Reference names can be interesting and
imaginative; however, if your storybook character or object is easily
recognizable, you might run into problems–not only with possible
copyright infringement, but branding issues. If the cultural steamer
were called Ishmael, there would be a serious branding quandary. Not
only the strong Moby Dick association, but the religious overtones
would be difficult to ignore when buying a fine brew at Ishmaels.
2. Mashups
Often times when brainstorming, you might discover two or even three
words that make sense as a brand name, but none that stand alone. If
many words fit your brand, think of ways they can be work together.
Think JetBlue. Jet has a double an tantra: it can mean movement or the
physical jet. Where jet is more concrete and tangible, blue is more
cerebral. Doesn’t blue conjure images of a clear sky? Vast, endless,
beautiful skies… To demonstrate the importance of finding the right
pair, what happens when you mash blue and jazz? Now blue takes on a
whole new meaning. Name mashups are a great way to speak to the mind
and the heart, but make sure the connotation works in your favor.
3. Gods and godesses
Victory. It is an interwoven brand theme for the giant sports
equipment supplier, Nike. Therefore, it would be befitting to name the
company after the Winged Goddess of Victory. Many brand names and pop culture icons are derived from mythology: Hermes (messenger of the gods), Helios (the sun), Apollo (god of light and truth), Morpheus (god of dreams), Hyperion
(god of watchfulness and wisdom) are mythological figures you might
have heard before. Finding a mythological figure could be one area of
exploration beneficial for many writers and companies alike.
4. Straightforward
Sometimes it’s important to be forthright. Particularly in a world
influenced by digital media–a straightforward brand name can be
advantageous. Think about your visibility in search results. A Google
search for Music Television will no doubt have MTV in the top five
results. A descriptive brand name will also familiarize you customers
with your product faster than if your name was more abstract and
cerebral.
5. Abstract
If MTV were grounded on earth, brands like Google and Apple would be
in another galaxy. Abstract brand names allow for more imaginative
liberty. Without a descriptive name, brands such as Google and Apple
can engineer a completely new and unique experience with their
customers. Given Google’s brand image, how would it change if they
settled on Better Search or Information Aggragator? The name Google
permits the imagination to dream of the potential and extensive
offerings, whereas Better Search would limit the capabilities of the
search giant.
