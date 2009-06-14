Board-Matching: 6 Keys to Do it Well and Change the World

Imagine tens of thousands of talented business executives and professionals from diverse backgrounds and perspectives being thoughtfully and purposefully matched to nonprofit boards – globally, nationally, and regionally. Matched person-by-person, board-by-board, based on each individual’s interests and qualifications to add value, and each nonprofit organization’s board-building needs and interests.

The opportunity is for employers, large and small, and their talented people to provide high impact volunteer service through effective nonprofit board participation. There are candidates who are ready to be matched to boards to challenge poverty and hunger, and to advance the environment, justice, education, healthcare, culture and the arts, and economic development.

Having worked with major U.S. cities from coast-to-coast in establishing board training and placement programs since 1993, and training and placing hundreds of board candidates myself, I have seen what works and what doesn’t. Additionally, from my perspective as a board consultant, I have seen the damage caused to boards when candidates were mismatched, and the disappointments among well intentioned volunteers when they wound up where they shouldn’t have been.

If you are establishing a board-matching program, here are the six keys to success to ensure successful matches: