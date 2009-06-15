Technology: Transparency in Pricing Means Technology in Practice

Fliers increasingly are warming up to the concept of choice, aka à la carte, meaning paying only for those services you want in the airport or on the plane. But going à la carte comprehensively, that is, across hundreds of airlines around the world, is not as easy as it seems. New real-time booking technology is required to make that a reality.

United Airlines, to use one example, has reintroduced its Economy Plus Upsell, which is the upgrading of passengers from the airline’s economy section to seats that offer more legroom and complimentary services.

The twist is that United is upselling these seats even after takeoff.

Selling in the air is made possible by United’s adoption of new handheld credit card scanners with which flight attendants are now equipped. No longer are flight crew just safety instructors and food service personnel. Today airline attendants have become salespeople-in-the-clouds.

Sure, flight attendants have always sold duty-free fare on international flights. But those sales were more in the form of an offer. What United has rolled out is selling in a way no airline, at least to my recollection, has done before. This is definitely the wave of the future in the air.

United attendants will push up to three upsell messages to passengers in the economy section in an effort to sell each flight’s entire Economy Plus inventory. Until now, things have been more informal. Passengers have merely moved to unoccupied seats when it became apparent that the seat was going to stay empty or shortly after takeoff.

United can do upselling because attendants will have at their fingertips real-time data about which seats are actually available. Traditionally, determining seat upsell availability has been difficult, with seat assignments changing at the gate even as people are boarding.