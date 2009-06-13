Terracycle’s Global Expansion, First Stop Brazil

Ultra-popular upcycling company TerraCycle is introducing its reclaimed products to the global market with a new program in Brazil. 59 Wal-Mart stores in São Paulo, Curitiba and Recife are putting up collection points for Frito-Lay chip bags, which will be shredded and turned into clipboards and bags.

In the U.S., consumers are paid by TerraCycle for their trash by the unit (2 cents per unit of waste plus shipping), but in the Brazil program, consumers will be paid by the ton. That’s because there are over 500,000 people in the country who make a living by digging through landfills and sidewalk waste to find garbage to sell.

Next up for TerraCycle: programs in Canada, Mexico and the U.K. Americans can find already myriad TerraCycle items in stores like Wal-Mart, Target and Petco. Items include pencil cases and messenger bags made from juice pouches, bird feeders made from old soda bottles, rain barrels made from old wine barrles, and planters fashioned out of yogurt cups. In April, TerraCycle partnered with Mars to turn its waste packaging into cell phone holders, laptop sleeves, and messenger bags. The company is parterning with a new company approximately every two weeks, so expect to see even more TerraCycle products on store shelves soon.

[Via Treehugger]

Related:

Don’t Throw That Chip Bag Away! Give It Back to Frito-Lay, and Let Terracycle Turn It Into A Fashion Accessory

How TerraCycle Plans to Takeover the Garbage Industry

Garbage Moguls: The Trashiest Reality TV Show Ever [preview]