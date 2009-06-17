The 10 Most Creative People in the Web Business

1. Reed Hastings , Chief Executive Officer, Netflix Reed Hastings could have stuck with his first breakthrough idea–Netflix recently mailed its 2-billionth DVD. Instead, he’s swiftly embraced streaming online and direct to TV via Netflix-ready devices made by LG, Samsung, Microsoft, and others. So far, it seems to be working: Netflix’s stock price has doubled since last November, reaching record highs.

2. Michele Ganeless, President, Comedy Central

First came South Park, then The Daily Show and its Colbert spin-off. Now Michele Ganeless is expanding into digital territory. Comedy Central has launched Web sites for all its shows as well as stand-alone sites such as Jokes.com, the largest Internet archive of stand-up videos, plus videos from Sarah Silverman, Carlos Mencia, and Dane Cook.

3. Dave Morin, Senior Platform Manager, Facebook

He’s Facebook’s strategic thinker on the next big thing in social media–identity protection on the Web. The issue is who is going to set the standards for open-identity protocols that would enable you to safely take your online profile and relationships with you everywhere on the Internet. Morin‘s team recently launched its own open-identity application, Facebook Connect, which lets users log in to some 8,000 sites and applications.

4. Stephen Chau, Product Manager, Google Maps and Google Earth

Incorporating photos into online maps wasn’t a new idea at Google, but no one had figured out how to pull it off until Stephen Chau tackled what became Street View, the company’s fastest-growing product of 2008. Vehicles equipped with a half-dozen cameras covered much of the United States and are now photographing nine other countries.

5. Evan Williams, CEO, Twitter

@ev Site getting more buzz than F-book. Yearly traffic up 1,200%. Estimated worth = $500 million+. Wow! #twitter

6. Blaise Aguera y Arcas, Partner architect, MSN and Microsoft Visual Earth

Techies have long sought to display huge files in high resolution without crashing a computer. Blaise Aguera y Arcas did it, with software called Seadragon. Microsoft bought Seadragon and integrated it into photosynth, the 3-D photo application popularized by CNN in its presidential-inauguration coverage. As Microsoft incorporates zooming into more applications, Aguera y Arcas will transform how we experience visual data.

7. Susan Wu, Chief executive officer, Ohai

How do you make money from things that don’t exist? Susan Wu intends to show you. The first venture capitalist to focus on virtual goods–products that don’t exist offline, such as Facebook gifts and everything your avatar needs in Second Life–Wu is the doyenne of this growing niche. Her startup focuses on massively multiplayer online games and will count on virtual goods for the bulk of its revenue.