Hang On. It’s Going to Be Quite a Ride!

Congratulations! You are now part of an elite team of people called leaders. Okay, many of you are thinking exactly what I thought 20 years ago when this same thing happened to me. “Now what the heck do I do?” You can only fake it for so long before others find out that you haven’t a clue what you are doing. Well, you could go to your training department and ask to attend the next session on leadership skills. Oh wait? The training department was eliminated last week along with the weekly pizza parties.

On a weekly basis, (some weeks more than others), I will share my personal experiences along with my expertise from having worked with Fortune 500 clients as well as emerging companies on topics that are top-of-mind for managers and leaders. My goal with this blog is to do what I do for my clients. That is to inspire you as a leader to create teams that achieve extraordinary results!

I welcome your comments, questions and suggested topics as together we ride the Management Escalator.

