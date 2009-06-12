Lessons From Gandhi–When You Do Not Compete, You Have No Competitors

What do Deepak Chopra, Jerry Adams, Moby, Ted Kennedy, Wyclef Jean, Dennis Kucinich, John Legend, Mitt Romney, and Mohammad Yunus have in common? They and 390 other big thinkers are all waiting to speak to you, right now, thanks to Big Think and bigthink.com .

When Peter

Hopkins and Victoria Brown first met, as producers for PBS’s Charlie Rose Show,

they knew they were there to do something big. They saw the media world was

transforming more rapidly than media companies were willing to. And in 2006

they decided to do something about it.

If history

proves a reliable guide, then their company, Big Think, may become one of the chief

restructurers of a new media world. They have surged from a start-up with an

odd concept into a significant platform of ideas, ushering content from some of

the world’s most insightful experts to some of the world’s most respected media

outlets.

They have done

so, I believe, by choosing a series of well-tested openings that elevate Big Think

from the energy-draining churn of competition. Over the next several days, I

will share three strategies that we can learn from Big Think’s

early success.

Befriend Your

Enemy



When Mahatma Gandhi

asked his followers to embrace their oppressors, he was not following principle

alone. He was guided by a practical, well-calculated, strategy of warfare. When

you refuse to compete, you create no competitors.

As part of

their day jobs at PBS, Peter and Victoria got involved with Google,

helping the company digitize Charlie Rose content. That experience planted an

idea: that there was emerging a growing demand for video content delivered

over the web. So the team decided to get ahead of this trend – or skate to

where the puck was going instead of where the puck is, as Wayne Gretzky does.