Blogs Are Not Just Web Logs

A blog is the most important thing that you can create for yourself and for your company. It provides an environment that promotes two-way communication with your customers, your prospects, and establishes you as a thought-leader in your field. Blogging is free, it’s easy, and it doesn’t take much time.

The best way to explain why blogging is so important is to cite a few examples of companies that have realized exceptional success using blogs. The first is this airline you might have heard of, the only one profitable, Southwest Airlines. The company created a blog a couple of years ago and what I really love about it is the name of their blog; “Nuts About Southwest.” Get it? Nuts about Southwest.

Southwest Airlines has gotten more than one million visitors to its blog. One million visitors? Honestly, who cares what Southwest has to talk about? All I want them to do is get me from city to city, get my bags there, give me some nuts, and leave me alone. But, you know what? One million people cared enough to go and see what they had to say about their airline and comment, participating in their company and their brand.

What would you me pay right now if I told you I had a secret to get one million people to your homepage? What would you pay me? Write the check. I just told you. And the implementation and tools are free. That’s the wonderful thing about social media, the tools are all free. You just need to invest some time and some creativity.

Here’s another example of the power of blogs: A hotel chain by the name of Marriott. Ol’ Bill, J. W. Marriott’s Chairman; is still running the company. Excuse me for saying this, but he’s one of the old dogs, like me, over 50. And Bill’s a little bit uncomfortable with technology. As a matter of fact, Bill has never turned on a computer in his life. But that doesn’t stop him from writing his blog each week. Bill does it by using a digital recorder. He dictates his blog and gives it to his admin to simply transcribe and post.

Six hundred thousand visitors last year: They tell him the good stuff that Marriott is doing, so they can keep doing it; and they tell him the bad stuff that they are doing so that they can fix it.

What is that worth to you and your company? To actually hear from your customers, in a non-confrontational cooperative environment, what they like and what they would like you to do different. And it’s free. You have to communicate with, not to your customers. They’re going to start a conversation with or without you. Why don’t you control that conversation?