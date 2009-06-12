The 5 Best Cities for Cleantech Companies

This week’s Clean Energy Economy report from Pew Charitable Trusts showed that the cleantech industry is rapidly expanding, and shows no signs of slowing down. Now PhysOrg provides us with a list of the top five cities that offer opportunities for cleantech companies hunting for a home base.

1. Boston

This East Coast city was the home of $387.17 million in greentech projects last year, representing a gain of 6.8% from 2007. The city is also host to a $500 million solar initiative and a $2 million affordable green housing project, as well as numerous cleantech companies like Boston Power, EnerNoc, and 1366 Technologies.

2. Denver

Home to more than just altitude junkies, this city has the first major airport to reach strict 14001 standards. Denver is also home to the world’s biggest wind turbine maker, Vestas, along with solar company Conergy. Neighboring Boulder is also set to become the country’s first smart grid city.

3. Seattle