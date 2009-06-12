Who Needs AOL’s Creepy “Good News” Site?

This week AOL News launched a Sears-sponsored news site that only reports good news. It’s called GNN , or Good News Network. Is the world really so dark that we need our online news filtered through a Lexapro-colored lens?

Self-filtering news coverage isn’t a new phenomenon; we all choose our news outlets based on our political or geographic biases. But the notion that online news–which has popularized because of its comprehensive, digressive, real-time nature–could be rendered purblind to all things unfortunate is, well, sort of unfortunate.

But maybe I’m a simple cynic, and I don’t see just how depressing our mainstream news outlets are. So I subjected three major sites to a “good news analysis” to see if they offer as little hope as GNN’s very existence would imply. Then I subjected GNN to the same criteria, and was surprised to find that GNN offered an aftertaste of doom that the others lacked.

First CNN: There’s plenty of scary stuff here; influenza outbreak is “not stoppable” according to one headline, and it seems that the death of “Tommy the cat,” whomever that feline might be, is “linked to serial killer.” Also sad: a family business hit by recession, a guard shot by a white supremacist at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, and something about the vandalism of dead bodies. Gross.

But look what else there is: news about the end of President Ahmadinejad’s term, the fight against a rare disease called dystonia, news about the fancy new digital TV switch-over, tickers that report the markets are up an average of 1% today, and for some added levity, a bit about Stephen Colbert’s USO trip to Baghdad. Oh, and apparently there are now officially one million words in the English language, which is cool. The world according to CNN has problems, foreign and domestic, but there appear to be solutions, too.

The New York Times has some of the same ill events as CNN–the flu pandemic, the museum gunman, and so on. It also has a piece about municipal bunglings involving New York’s emergency services, and news of a roiling political drama in the New York senate. Then again, the lede is a piece by Louise Story about how the government put pressure on Bank of America to buy Merrill Lynch late last year–a solid piece of reporting that adds transparency, however retrograde, to the black-box bailout process. That’s progress. Progress is good.