Brad Pitt Goes on a Design Shopping Spree

Maybe the market for high-end, one-off design is tanking–but it’s certainly not Brad Pitt’s fault. The actor recently showed up at Design Miami/Basel, and laid out over a quarter million dollars on just a handful of pieces by contemporary designers.

It’s not a passing fad for Pitt: He’s a regular at art and design fairs, and he’s known as one of the world’s most serious collectors of contemporary design. Here’s what he bought, this time around.

Pitt has an prediliction for hip young stars (like himself, at one time). He bought all three pieces in the Evolution collection by Nacho Carbonell, who just recently finished design school in the Netherlands. Total cost: a shade under $119,000: