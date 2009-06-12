Clarence Otis Jr. Interview

In the June 7th New York Times there was an interview with Clarence Otis Jr., CEO of Darden Restaurants (Red Lobster, Olive Garden & Capital Grille – talk about diversity!)that I found intriguing because of his answers to 2 questions:

1 – Good piece of advice given: it’s not about planning…it’s about preparation & skill building – this gives the resilience everyone needs to recover from the inevitable mistakes they will make.

This is the essence of thriving in the WorkQuake(TM) of the Knowledge Economy!

2 – The importance of communication from the top dog – how amplied everything a leader says/does becomes – which requires intentional communications that eliminates the possibility that a random thought dismissed a moment after it was uttered becomes a directive.

Intentional Communications is essential to organizational success. I’m reminded of a story about Lenin immediately after the Russian Revolution. He was given a list of names and he put a check by over half the names and handed the list back to his aide. Those with a check by their names were immediately taken out and shot. The next morning he was told the executions had been accomplished and was surprised – the names he had checked were to be given a medal for service to the Revolution.

Can your organization afford the price of poor preparation and inadequate communciations?