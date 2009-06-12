advertisement
Clarence Otis Jr. Interview

By Paul Glover1 minute Read

In the June 7th New York Times there was an interview with Clarence Otis Jr., CEO of Darden Restaurants (Red Lobster, Olive Garden & Capital Grille – talk about diversity!)that I found intriguing because of his answers to 2 questions:

1 – Good piece of advice given: it’s not about planning…it’s about preparation & skill building – this gives the resilience everyone needs to recover from the inevitable mistakes they will make. 

This is the essence of thriving in the WorkQuake(TM) of the Knowledge Economy! 

2 – The importance of communication from the top dog – how amplied everything a leader says/does becomes – which requires intentional communications that eliminates the possibility that a random thought dismissed a moment after it was uttered becomes a directive.

Intentional Communications is essential to organizational success. I’m reminded of a story about Lenin immediately after the Russian Revolution.  He was given a list of names and he put a check by over half the names and handed the list back to his aide.  Those with a check by their names were immediately taken out and shot.  The next morning he was told the executions had been accomplished and was surprised – the names he had checked were to be given a medal for service to the Revolution.

Can your organization afford the price of poor preparation and inadequate communciations?   

