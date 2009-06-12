Addicts Must Hit Bottom First – Innovation Will Help Our Economy Recover

I’m in Colombia right now doing a series of seminars for different groups and companies, including Hewlett-Packard. As I travel across the globe, I see one positive sign of this worldwide economic breakdown – people are becoming more innovative . We’ve reached what we hope is the bottom, and individuals and companies are incredibly discontent with their circumstances.

This is the nature of innovation and

the first phase that I discuss at my presentations – the Metal Phase,

which is when a company’s system gets stuck and it is unable to adapt to a

changing environment. This why addicts must reach bottom before they are

willing to change and why so many people reinvent themselves only after they

have lost their job or have closed a business.

It is only when we are willing to

give up the current future that we can consider alternative ones. After a

person or company reaches a state of discontent, then they can explore new

options and develop new strategies.

Nokia is a

perfect example of surviving and thriving after the Metal Phase. There was a

time when Nokia made tires, produced rubber, owned forests, and fabricated

paper goods. Over its hundred or so years of business, it had become an unfocused

conglomerate.

This

unaligned strategy eventually caught up with the company, and with a severely

weakened financial foundation, Nokia’s CEO committed suicide.

Since great

innovations are always rooted in deep discontent, Nokia executives used this tragic

situation as a new foundation to rebuild the crumbling company. Its management

recognized that the deregulation and privatization of Europe’s telecom market

would create a major opportunity, so it invested with focused determination on telecommunications. Mobile

phones have grown faster than most experts imagined, and Nokia has grown with

it.

Nokia is

just one of many companies that reinvented themselves after become too big or

too stuck it their ways. Our economic structure is facing the same struggle,

and luckily, people and companies seem to be adapting and recovering.