What’s the Deal With Apple’s Non-Removable Batteries?

In an unexpected move on Monday, when everyone was looking at the new iPhones, Apple also tweaked its notebook lineup. Among the changes: The 13-inch MacBook Pro now has a non-removable battery. Why does Apple love to torture us so much?

The company pulled the same trick with the iPhone–it’s always been a monolithic device, with a built-in battery and only one hatch for the SIM card. Skeptics had a field day: The idea of a phone with a non-removable battery was ridiculed as impractical. What would you do if you were somewhere remote and it ran out of power?

Then the Macbook Air was introduced–and they did the same thing again. And the same old arguments were trotted out, again. What happens if you’re on a field assignment, and your battery craps out? For any other notebook you’d just slot in a pre-charged spare…but that’s not possible with the Air.

Next-up, enhancing on the Air’s unibody aluminum design, came the monster 17-inch MacBook Pro minus the removable battery. Apple labelled it revolutionary. Doubters said it was plain dumb, and another way for Apple to get at your cash–when you pay for a replacement battery.

Now the 13-inch MacBook Pro has gone the same way. Apple’s been careful to hedge against the criticisms, and notes it should last for 1,000 charging cycles. A tear-down by iFixit has even shown that with a bit of user-bravery and the right screwdriver tools it should actually be replaceable, assuming a third party company makes a spare.

It seems Apple is keen to push this idea as far as possible. And, it’s easy to see why. It’s all about design.