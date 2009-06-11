Can Wal-Mart Be Sustainable? Ask Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard [video]

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard stopped by the Fast Company HQ recently with his longtime friend and travel partner Tom Brokaw to talk about sustainable business. It’s a subject he knows well, thanks to his years of innovation at Patagonia as well as his experience founding the organization One Percent for the Planet, an alliance of companies that pledge to donate 1% of revenues to environmental charities. Amid diversions about his adventures around the world, Chouinard talked about everything from how to make recyclable high-performance underwear to what he tells us is his unlikeliest ally: Wal-Mart.