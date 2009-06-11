Water Building Resort Makes Water From Air

As global warming ramps up and creates new weather patterns, droughts will inevitably become more common. Enter the Water Building Resort concept, a structure designed by architect Orlando de Urrutia that could become the first building to convert air into water.

De Urrutia envisions a south-facing facade covered into transparent photovoltaic glass to capture solar energy. The northern facade contains lattices to provide ventilation along with Teex Micron Atmospheric Water Generators to convert condensation and humid air into drinking water. At full capacity, an AWG system can produce 35,000 to 109,000 gallons of water per day.

De Urrutia’s resort, designed for humid areas, will contain an aquarium, restaurant, gyms, spa services, and exhibition rooms. A water treatment facility will be placed on the bottom floor to purify rainwater and sea water, and a technological investigation center will control water quality. The resort is an innovative use of AWG technology, but the people staying in such a swanky hotel are probably not the ones who need to create water from thin air.

