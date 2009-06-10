Chapter Seven: From Ecology To Economy

The Wall Street Journal didn’t shed a tear over such developments. As an independent publication run by the Bancroft family’s Dow Jones company since 1902, the Journal‘s articles described only the process through which Time Warner’s “brands” would be updated, its divisions made more efﬁcient, and its overpaid staff trimmed down. Within a few years, however, it was The Wall Street Journal fending off an unsolicited $5 billion offer from Rupert Murdoch. A pervasive feeling among investors that print publications were imperiled by the Internet had led to a decline in all newspaper stock prices — making the Journal an easy target, even though its website was one of the few proﬁtable online newspaper ventures, earning far more than its print edition.

All of a sudden the tables were turned. Editors who had long argued for free-market principles now saw the beneﬁt in keeping a company small and independent — especially after it had gained over a hundred years of reputation and competency in its ﬁeld. One of the owners wrote an editorial arguing that “a deal with Rupert Murdoch would not be a deal between partners with shared values. One of Murdoch’s stated goals of the purchase is to use The Wall Street Journal to shore up his new business cable channel. By Murdoch’s own admission, this so-called business-friendly television channel would shy away from reporting scandals, and concentrate on the more positive business news.” In a “wag-the-dog” scenario even more preposterous than the one imagined by Hollywood comedy writers, a corporation buys a business news brand as a public-relations hedge on its investments.

What these editors now understood was that by becoming a part of News Corporation, the Wall Street Journal staff would lose its ability to create value through its newsgathering and analysis. News Corp. was buying the newspaper for the value it could extract from the venerated media property. The Wall Street Journal‘s name and, for a time, its editors and writers could lend support to Murdoch’s effort to build a TV business-news brand. The Economist depicted the acquisition of Dow Jones as gaining “the media equivalent of a trophy wife.”

Even allies of corporatist culture cannot be allowed to thrive on the periphery. Because it was itself a publicly held company, Dow Jones had nowhere to hide in the open market it had defended for so long. Now the editors — off the record more than on (at least until they were ﬁred or resigned) — were railing against the concentration of global media ownership, warning about the political inﬂuence of foreigners on American business, and touting the necessity for family-owned newspapers to maintain their impact and high standards by remaining independent of centralized business interests.

But to do that, they would have had to ﬁnd a way to remain independent of all centralized media, including the biased medium we call centralized currency.

Let Them Eat Blog

Ironically, it was the threat of competition from a decentralized medium — the Internet — that rendered the Journal temporarily weak enough to be conquered by a centralized medium it had unwittingly supported for a century: money.

In one sense, the Internet breaks all the rules imposed by centralized currency and the speculative economy. Value can be created, seemingly, from anywhere. An independent clothing designer can use consumer-grade equipment to shoot pictures of her clothes, post them online, take orders, and even print the postage. No need to pitch the department stores for space on their precious sales ﬂoors, to approach major clothing lines for an anonymous position under one of their labels, or to utilize any of the corporate middlemen traditionally extracting value from both the designer and her customers.

Craftsmen from remote regions use communal websites to export products that previously couldn’t make it beyond the conﬁnes of their own villages. Film students post their low-budget videos on YouTube and earn mainstream attention along with big Hollywood contracts. Politicians use their websites to raise funds from individuals, and amass more capital through many small donations than they would have through a few big ones. A few hundred thousand hobbyists can collaborate on a free online resource, Wikipedia, that beats Britannica in breadth, usage rates, and often accuracy. Another group develops and maintains a web browser, Firefox, that works better and more safely than Microsoft’s.

Corporate charters allowed wealthy élites to monopolize industries; the Internet allows competition to spawn anywhere. Only the best-capitalized companies could ﬁnance the construction and maintenance of Industrial Age factories; an Internet business can be run and scaled from a single laptop. Monopoly currencies and a few centuries of legislation worked to centralize value creation; the Internet works toward decentralizing value creation and promoting the work of those on the periphery and direct transactions between them.

At the dawn of the Internet era, Marxists, feminist intellectuals, and postmodernists celebrated the decentralization they believed would soon occur on every level of society. They saw in new media the emergence of a truly social and organic human collective. Instead of being controlled and artiﬁcially divided by ideologies, class boundaries, nations, or even gender, humans would now become part of what the Frenchmen Gilles Deleuze and Félix Guattari called a rhizome. The rhizome is a peculiarly horizontal and nonhierarchical plant structure — like water lilies or a ginger root — that is capable of producing both the shoot and the root systems of a new plant. New growth and value can come from anywhere. Likewise, a rhizomatic culture would be constantly negotiating meaning and value wherever meaning and value needed to be determined — instead of through some arbitrary central authority.

The Internet and its many hyperlink structures were understood as the true harbingers of this rhizomatic culture. Other metaphors abounded: “cyberia,” “fractals,” “hyperspace,” “dynamical systems,” “rain forests” — all described the same shift toward a more organic and bottom-up, outside-in cultural dynamic. Ideas and value could emerge from anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

At least to a point.

While digital technologies may foster the creation and duplication of nearly every kind of value out there, all this value is still measured by most people in terms of dollars and cents. Napster was a sensation because it saved consumers money (while costing some corporations their revenue). Hackers made fewer headlines for coding brilliantly than for selling out and getting listed on NASDAQ. Participation itself is made possible by purchasing equipment and bandwidth from one of a dwindling number of conglomerating megacorporations.

For those with time and money to spend, there’s certainly a whole lot of terriﬁc activity occurring online that ﬂies in the face of contemporary corporatist culture. People with rare diseases can ﬁnd support groups, pregnant women can get free advice, creative types can collaborate on new kinds of projects, amateur drag racers can trade car parts, rock bands can ﬁnd audiences, nerds can ﬁnd friends, activists can organize rallies, bloggers can expose political corruption, and people can share their hopes and dreams with one another in forums safer than those available to them in real life.

Still, apart from a few notable and, sadly, declining exceptions to the rule, the energy fueling most Internet activity is not chi (life energy) but cash — or at least chi supported by cash. However horizontal its structure, the Internet rhizome is activated by money: old-fashioned, top-down, centralized currency. As a result, what occurs online is biased toward the very authorities that the Internet’s underlying network structure might seem predisposed to defy. Things can feel — or be made to feel — novel and revolutionary, even though they still constitute business as usual.

Last year, a student of mine — a clever woman with a good sense of media — sent me a link to a website that had confused her. I clicked on the URL and a video played images from a Matrix-like postapocalyptic future. A narrator spoke: “There are those who still remember how it all began. How light and reason had retreated. How greed gave way to great power. How power gave way to great fear. The Great War swept across all the lands, neighbor against neighbor, city against city, nation against nation. The Corporate Lords claimed the world. Creativity and self-expression were outlawed. The Great Darkness had begun. But they speak in low whispers of the legend that One will come. A gifted child. Legend speaks of him ﬁnding the Magic Gourd that he will ﬁll with an elixir to restore the soul of mankind.”

That elixir, it turns out, is Mountain Dew. The ﬁlm, directed by Forest Whitaker, is for a web promotion called DEWmocracy. Harnessing the tremendous democratizing force of the Internet, Mountain Dew let its online community select the color, ﬂavor, label, and name of its next sub-brand of soda — from a group of four preselected possibilities. Arriving just in time for the presidential election of 2008, the promotion pretended to encourage democratic thinking and activism on the part of Mountain Dew’s young consumers — when it was really just distracting them from democratic participation by getting them to engage, instead, in the faux populist development of a beverage brand.

Maybe the surest sign that the threat of the rhizome has been all but neutralized is corporate America’s willingness, ﬁnally, to celebrate the Internet’s revolutionary potential. Nowhere was Internet culture lauded more patronizingly than by Time magazine’s 2006 “Person of the Year” issue. We can only imagine the editors’ satisfaction at turning the blogosphere on its head: if those pesky bloggers are going to give us hell no matter whom we choose, why not just choose them? Let’s show the great, unwashed masses of YouTubers that we’re on their side for a change. A little silver mirror on the cover reﬂected back to each reader the winner of the award: you.

“Welcome to your world,” the article greeted us. Welcome to what? Weren’t we online already? “For seizing the reins of the global media, for founding and framing the new digital democracy, for working for nothing and beating the pros at their own game, Time‘s Person of the Year for 2006 is you.” There was something pandering about all this false modesty. It only betrayed how seriously the editors still took their role as opinion-makers: Our liberation from top-down media isn’t real until the top-down media pronounces it so.

And where is the evidence that we’re actually liberated? Sure, YouTube, Facebook, and Wikipedia constitute a fundamental change in the way content is produced. But for the corporations proﬁting off all this activity, it’s simply a shift in the way entertainment hours are billed to consumers. Instead of our paying to watch a movie in the theater, we pay to make and upload our own movies online. Instead of paying a record company to listen to their artists’ music on a CD player, we pay a computer company for the hardware, an Internet-access company for the bandwidth, and a software company for the media player to do all this. And that’s when we’re doing it illegally, instead of just paying ninety-nine cents to Apple’s iTunes.

“Silicon Valley consultants call it Web 2.0, as if it were a new version of some old software. But it’s really a revolution,” Time enthused. Peer-to-peer networking is terriﬁc, indeed, but revolutions are those moments in history when a mob storms the palace and cuts off the heads of the people who have been exploiting them. This is something else.

Yes, bloggers and YouTubers have had many successes, particularly against government. They have brought down a Republican senator, an attorney general, and even made headway against the repressive net censorship of the Chinese. YouTube not only embarrassed Barack Obama about his preacher; it also exposed political repression in Myanmar and FEMA incompetence in New Orleans. But this activity is occurring on a platform that has almost nothing to do with the commons. The Internet may have been ﬁrst developed with public dollars, but it is now a private utility. We create content using expensive consumer technologies and then upload it to corporate-owned servers using corporate-owned conduits, for a fee. More signiﬁcantly, we are doing all this with software made by corporations whose interests are embedded in its very code.

User agreements on most video sites require us to surrender some or all of the rights to our own creations. iTunes monitors our use of music and video ﬁles as keenly as marketers monitor the goings-on at MySpace and Second Life for insights into consumer behavior. Gmail’s computers read our email conversations in order to decide which ads to insert into them. Each and every keystroke becomes part of our consumer proﬁle; every attempt at self-expression is reduced to a brand preference.

Microsoft’s operating system interrupts users attempting to play DVDs that the system suspects may not really belong to them by asking whether or not rights to the movie have been purchased and warning of the consequences of owning illegal ﬁles. The iPhone is locked to prevent anyone from using a carrier other than AT&T, the majority of our software is closed to user improvement, and most websites accept little input other than our shopping choices and credit-card numbers.

Had Time pronounced us Person of the Year back in 1995 — before the shareware-driven Internet had been reduced to an electronic strip mall and market survey — it might have been daring, or even self-fulﬁlling. Back then, however, the magazine was busy deriding the Internet with sensationalist and inaccurate stories of online child porn. In the intervening years, Walt Disney and its fellow media conglomerates may have cleaned up Times Square, but on MySpace, owned by News Corp., teens were already stripping for attention and for gifts off their “wish lists.” Time‘s hollow celebration meant that corporate America was secure enough in the totality of its victory that it could now sell this revolution back to us as a supposed shift in media power. Let them eat blog.

Yes, we are using media differently, sitting in chairs and uploading stuff instead of sitting on couches and downloading stuff. And there are new opportunities for ﬁnding allies and organizing with them. But in the end we’re still glued to a tube, watching mostly television shows, arguing too often like angry idiots, surrendering the last remains of our privacy, and paying a whole lot more to mostly the same large corporations for the privilege. Time‘s choice for Person of the Year was announced on Time Warner-owned CNN, in a special program that may as well have been an infomercial for the user empowerment offered by Time Warner–owned broadband services AOL and Road Runner. One way or another, each of us anointed Persons of the Year was still just a customer.

Our acceptance of this role along with its constraints is largely voluntary. We would rather be consumers of unalterable technologies that dictate the parameters of our behaviors than the users of tools with less familiar limits. Technologies resistant to our modiﬁcation tend to be easier and more dependable for users, but also safer for corporations. Who cares if we can’t upload our own software into an iPhone as long as the software Steve Jobs has written for us already works well? Likewise, the early Macintosh computer worked so much more dependably than Windows for novice users precisely because Apple, unlike Microsoft, required its users to use only Apple peripherals. Windows tried to accommodate everyone, so incompatibilities and code conﬂicts inevitably arose. By attempting to accommodate all comers, Microsoft (the company we like to call monopolist) was actually permitting value creation from the periphery instead of monopolizing it all in the name of hardware compatibility.

Besides, on an Internet where an errant click might introduce a virus to your hard drive or send your banking passwords to a criminal in Russia, the stakes are high. Many of us would gladly surrender the ability to modify our computers or even share music ﬁles for the seeming security of a closed and unalterable piece of technology. In exchange for such safety and dependability, we can’t use these closed devices in ways their manufacturers don’t speciﬁcally want us to. We can’t change the technologies we purchase to get value out of them that wasn’t intended to be there. We can’t provide applications for one another’s Verizon or Apple cell phone without going to the phone operator’s centralized online store and giving it a cut of the money. We cannot create value for ourselves or for one another from the outside in.

But value can still be extracted from the inside out. Technology providers maintain the ongoing ability to change the things they’ve sold us. Software can be upgraded remotely with or without users’ consent; cable television boxes can have their functionality altered or reduced from the home ofﬁce; the OnStar call-for-help systems in GM cars can be switched on by the central receiving station to monitor drivers’ movements and conversations; cell phones can be locked or “bricked” by a telecom operator from afar. In the long run, we surrender the ability to create new value with interactive technologies for the guarantee of getting at least most of what we want out of them as consumers. These sterile technologies generate less new growth, promote a less active role for users, and prevent anyone but the company who made them from creating additional value.

The more we are asked to adapt to the biases of our machinery, the less human we become. In spite of its chaotic and organic propensities, the Internet isn’t reversing the Industrial Age role exchange between people and corporations. The Internet provides human beings with an even more entirely virtual, controlled, and preconﬁgured landscape on which to work and live, while providing corporations with the equivalent of corporeal existence for the very ﬁrst time. Out on the Web, people have no more substance or stature than any virtual entity — and in most cases, less. We become more virtual while our corporate entities become more real.

The people may as well be the machines. Once high-tech security-minded employers in California and Cincinnati get their way in the courts, they’ll be materializing this vision by implanting workers with the same kinds of RFID tags Wal-Mart puts in its products. A central-ofﬁce computer monitors exactly who is where and when, opening doors for those who have clearance. While implantation isn’t yet mandatory for existing laborers, the additional and convenient access to sensitive materials it affords makes voluntary implantation a plus for worker recognition and advancement.

Increasingly, we ﬁnd ourselves working on behalf of our computers rather than the other way around. The Amazon Mechanical Turks program gives people the opportunity to work as assistants to computers. Earning pennies per task, users perform hundreds or thousands of routine operations for corporate computers that don’t want to waste their cycles. There are credits available for everything from ﬁnding the address numbers in photos of houses (three cents a pop) to matching Web-page URLs with the product that is supposed to appear on them (a whopping nickel each).

In the constant battle against automated spam, websites require users to prove they are human. In order to register for a site or make a comment, the user must complete a “challenge,” such as identifying the distorted letters in an image and typing them into the keyboard. One particularly dastardly spammer has gotten around this by employing people to do what his computers can’t: he has created a game that offers pornography to users who complete his computer’s challenges. The program copies the picture it can’t decode from one location on the Internet and displays it for the porn-seeking human. The human completes the task and is rewarded with a titillating image — the sa me way a lab rat earns a piece of cheese for ringing a bell.

While this artiﬁcial artiﬁcial intelligence may nudge computers beyond their current limitations, it does so by assigning mechanical tasks to living people in the same way a microchip farms out cycles to its coprocessors.

In the 1950s, visionaries imagined that technology would create a society in which work would be limited to the few tasks we didn’t want our machines doing for us. The vast majority of our time was to be spent at leisure — not in boredom, racking up three-cent credits on our laptops, or performing rote operations on behalf of microprocessors in return for some pixels representing a breast.

But these operations are big business — big enough to be outsourced. Workers in massive Chinese digital sweatshops perform the computer tasks that those of us in wealthier nations don’t have time to do. A single factory may hold several hundred workers who sit behind terminals in round-the-clock shifts. Amazingly, this work is not limited to data entry, spam evasion, or crunching numbers. In one of the more bizarre human-machine relationships to emerge on the Internet, Chinese day laborers play the boring parts of online games that Westerners don’t want to bother with — all the tiny tasks that a player’s ﬁctional character must perform in order to earn pretend cash within a game world. People who want to participate in online game worlds without actually playing the games will buy game money on eBay from these digital sweatshops instead of earning it. With millions of people now participating in games like Second Life and World of Warcraft, the practice has become commonplace. Current estimates number the Chinese labor force dedicated to winning game points on behalf of Westerners at over one hundred thousand. There are even published exchange rates between game money and U.S. dollars.

This, in turn, has motivated the players within many games to start pretend businesses through which real cash might be earned. The biggest business in the online game Second Life is prostitution. Pretty female avatars engage in sex animations with other players in return for in-game money, which they exchange for real currency on eBay. When players get good or famous enough at this, they move up a level in the business hierarchy, construct bordellos or sex clubs, and then hire other players to do the actual online coupling. Finally, Linden Lab, the corporation that owns Second Life, charges the bordello proprietors for the space and cycles they use on the web server.

The point is not that virtual prostitution is immoral or even unseemly; it’s that when we have the opportunity to develop a “second life” — a fantasy realm unencumbered by the same scarcity and tiered system of labor we endure in the real world — we end up creating a market infused with the same corporatist ground rules. If people pretended to be prostitutes in an online fantasy realm instead of providing the Internet equivalent of phone sex for money, it might at least indicate a willingness to use an entertainment medium — a play space — for play.

And Second Life is a mere microcosm of the Internet at large. The “open-source” ethos encouraging people to work on software projects for free has been reinterpreted through the lens of corporatism as “crowd sourcing” — meaning just another way to get people to do work for no compensation. And even “ﬁle-sharing” has been reduced to a frenzy of acquisition that has less to do with sharing music than it does with ﬁlling the ever-expanding hard drives of successive iPods. Cyberspace has become just another place to consume and do business. The question is no longer how browsing the Internet changes the way we look at the world; it’s which browser we’ll be using to buy and sell stuff in the same old world.

Those of us who don’t understand the capabilities of computers are much more likely to accept the limits with which they are packaged. Instead of getting machines to do what we might want them to do, the machines and their programmers are getting us to do what they want us to do. Writing text instead of just reading text is certainly a leap for-ward — but when web publishing is circumscribed by software and interfaces from Amazon and Google, we must at least understand how these companies are limiting our creations and the value we hope to derive from them.

Where does the number of new job applicants or level of worker satisfaction ﬁt in an Excel spreadsheet’s bottom line? Does Blogger .com give a person the ability to post something every day, or does the bias of its daily journal format compel a person to write shorter, more frequent and superﬁcial posts at the expense of longer, more considered pieces? Do electronic trading sites encourage certain kinds of trades, at certain frequencies? What does it mean that a person’s name and picture in Facebook are posted next to how many “friends” he has accumulated? Why would Facebook choose to highlight this particular number? What are the defaults, what can be customized easily, and what can’t? The more automatically we accept the metrics and standards assumed by a program, the more tied we are to its embedded values. If we don’t really understand how arbitrarily computer programs have been designed, we will be more likely to look at software as something unchangeable — as the way things are done rather than just one way to do things.

This is not how the Internet’s early pioneers and developers saw their network being used. They envisioned the interactive revolution as the opportunity to rewrite the very rules by which society was organized — to reprogram the underlying codes by which we live. In contradiction to popular mythology about them, these researchers had less allegiance to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the U.S. military than they did to the pure pursuit of knowledge and the expansion of human capabilities. Although their budgets may have come partly from the Pentagon, their aims were decidedly nonmilitary. As seminal essays by World War II technologists Vannevar Bush, Norbert Wiener, and J.C.R. Licklider made clear, the job before them was to convert a wartime technology industry into a peacetime leap forward for humanity. Bush, FDR’s former war advisor, wrote of a hypothetical computer or “Memex” machine he intended as an extension of human memory. Wiener, the founder of “cybernetics,” believed that lessons in feedback learned by the Air Force during the war could be applied to a vast range of technologies, giving machines the ability to extend the senses and abilities of real people. Licklider’s work for DARPA (then called ARPA) was based entirely on making machines more compatible with human beings.

The Internet itself developed around new models of resource sharing. This is why the code was written allowing computers to “talk” to one another in the ﬁrst place: so that many different researchers could utilize the precious operational cycles of the few early computers in existence at that time. This ethos then extended naturally to the content those researchers were creating. The more access people had to the ideas, facts, and discoveries of others, the better for everyone.

It was a pervasive societal norm, yet one so contrary to the dictates of corporatism that AT&T actually turned down the opportunity to take over the early Internet in 1972. A medium based on sharing access and information was anathema to an economy based on central authority, hoarding, and scarcity. AT&T saw “no use” for it.

Of course, thanks to public money, university interest, and tremendous social desire, the Internet came into being. The software created to run it was developed almost entirely by nonproﬁt institutions and hobbyists. The urge to gain and share the ability to communicate directly with others was so great that students and researchers wrote software for free. Pretty much everything we use today — from email and web browsers to chat and streaming video — came out of the computer labs of places like the University of Chicago, Cornell, and MIT.

Meanwhile, the emergence of interactive technology was beginning to change the way everyone experienced broadcasting and other top-down media. A device as simple as the remote control gave television viewers the ability to deconstruct the media they were watching in real time. Instead of sitting through coercive commercials, they began to click away or even fast-forward through them. Camcorders and VCRs gave people the ability to make their own media, and demystiﬁed the process through which the media they watched was created. Stars lost some of their allure, commercials lost their impact, and newscasters lost their authority.

As computer technology eventually trickled down to the public via consumer-grade PCs, people found themselves much more engaged by one another than with the commercial media being pumped into their homes via cable. The Interactive Age was born. People shared everything they knew with one another. And since computers at that time were still as easy to program as they were difﬁcult to use, people also shared the software they were writing to accelerate all this sharing. Programmers weren’t in it for the money, but for the value they were able to create for their fellow netizens, and perhaps the associated elevation in their reputation and social standing.

An early study showed that the Internet-connected home watched an average of nine hours less commercial television per week than its nonconnected counterparts. A people that had been alienated from one another through television and marketing were now reconnecting online in a totally new kind of cultural experience. Something had to be done, and it was.

Mainstream media corporations began by attempting to absorb the assault and assimilate the new content. It wasn’t easy. When bloggers like Matt Drudge released salacious news about the president, traditional news gatekeepers struggled to keep up or lose their exclusive authority over the coverage of current events. Major media circled the wagons and became hyper-centralized, debt-laden bureaucracies. The more media empires merged and conglomerated, the less control they seemed to have over the independently created media that trickled up through their empires.

Crudely drawn animations like The Simpsons, Beavis & Butt-Head, and South Park began as interstitial material or even independent media, but became so popular that they demanded prime-time slots on networks and cable. Although the proﬁts still went to the top, the content ﬂowing through the mainstream mediaspace seemed to be beyond the control of its corporate keepers. Gary Panter, an artist and animator for Pee-wee’s Playhouse, wrote a manifesto arguing that the counterculture was over; artists should simply make use of the market — turn the beast against itself by giving it entertainingly radical content that it couldn’t help but broadcast. His friend Matt Groening followed the advice and sold The Simpsons to Fox, making the brand-new, otherwise money-losing TV network a tremendous success. The fact that this may have single-handedly funded Fox News notwithstanding, it appeared that a marriage between radical content and the mainstream media infrastructure might be in the making.

As much as it frightened movie studios and protective parents, a radical content revolution didn’t really threaten media conglomerates, as long as they owned the conduit on which all the content was broadcast. Beavis & Butt-Head‘s wry commentary may have undermined MTV’s music-video business, but there was always more content for the network to put in its place. Perhaps the Internet could become an adjunct to the media market rather than its competitor.

To make markets, however, speculators had always sought to exploit or create scarcity. Nothing seemed to be scarce about the Internet. It was an endless and ever-growing sea of data, which everybody shared with everybody else, for free. Abundance wasn’t just a byproduct; it was the net’s core ethos. But that early study showing how Internet households watched less TV revealed a scarcity that corporate media hadn’t considered before: the limits of human attention. Sure, the Internet might be inﬁnite — but human beings only had so many “eyeball hours” to spend on one medium or another. The precious real estate in the Internet era was not server capacity or broadcasting bandwidth, but human time.

At last, there was a metric compatible with the scarcity bias of corporatism. Wired magazine, which had already established itself as the voice of business online, announced that we were now living in an “attention economy” in which success would be measured by the ability to garner users’ eyeball hours with “sticky” content. The trick would be to develop websites that people found hard to navigate away from — virtual cul-de-sacs in which users would get stuck. A web marketing company called Real Media took out full-page ads in net business magazines such as Fast Company showing Internet users hanging helplessly from a giant strip of ﬂypaper. The caption read: “Nothing Attracts Like Real Media.” Corporations would mine the attention real estate of users the same way they mined the colonies for gold centuries earlier. So much for empowering users. We are the ﬂies.

The new mantra of the connected age became “content is king.” The self-evident reality that the Internet was about connecting people was conveniently replaced with a corporatist fantasy that it was about engaging those people with bits of copyrighted data. Users weren’t interested in speaking to one another, the logic went; they were interested in downloading text, pictures, and movies made by professionals. At least this was something media companies could understand, and they rushed to go online with their books, magazines, and other content.

What they hadn’t taken into account was that people had gotten used to enjoying content online for free. By rushing to digitize and sell their properties, corporations ended up turning them from scarce resources into inﬁnitely reproducible ones. Along came Napster, Bit-Torrent, and other technologies that gave former consumers the ability to “rip” movies off DVDs, music off CDs, and TV off their TiVo and then share it anonymously over the Internet. Anything digital, no matter how seemingly well protected or encrypted, was capable of being copied and shared. The bias of the Internet for abundance over scarcity appeared to be taking its toll.

Hollywood studios and record companies began lobbying Congress for laws and enforcement to prevent their entire libraries from becoming worthless. Comcast, a cable company that offers broadband Internet service, began blocking trafﬁc from peer-to-peer networks in an effort to prevent losses to its corporate brethren and subsidiaries. Other corporations lobbied for changes to the way Internet access is billed, making it easier for large companies to support fast content distribution, but much harder for smaller groups or individuals to share their data.

The content wars redrew the battle lines of the net revolution. It became a struggle between consumers and producers: customers ﬁghting to get the products they wanted for free, and doing it by investing in a host of other products that, all told, probably cost them more money anyway. What does it matter if one’s iPod contains eighty thousand hours of music? This recontextualization of the net revolution reduced the very deﬁnition of winning. The Internet era became about what we could get as consumers rather than what we could create as people. The notion of creating value from the periphery was surrendered to the more immediate gratiﬁcation of getting free products to the periphery.

While corporations could no longer make the same kind of money off their digital content, the massive ﬂow of entertainment and ﬁles from person to person was a lot easier to exploit than genuine conversation between people. Every website, every ﬁle, every email, every web search, was an opportunity for promotion of a brand.

Genuinely social spaces, from Friendster to Facebook, looked for ways to cash in on all this activity, too. Millions of people were already posting details about themselves, linking up with others, and forming afﬁnity groups. Although corporations couldn’t make too much money giving away web space to people, they could try to dictate the metrics people used to describe themselves — and then sell all this information to market researchers.

On social-networking sites — where real hugs can never happen — people compete instead for love in the form of numbers: how many “friends” do you have? The way to get friends, other than inviting people, is primarily to list one’s favorite books, movies, bands, and products. This results in a corporate-friendly identity deﬁned more by what one consumes than what one does. Moreover, in cyberspace brands could create pages as human as any person’s. And just like people inhabiting these social spaces, they compete for the highest numbers of friends. Do you want to be the “friend” of Chase bank? What if it enters you into a sweepstakes where you might make some money?

Nonproﬁt groups and social activists got into the act as well, sending out invitations pressuring “friends” to support one another’s favorite issues. These issues, in turn, become part of the users’ proﬁles, better deﬁning them for everyone. The ability to attract a hundred thousand fans online goes a long way toward convincing record labels that an independent band may have what it takes to earn a “real” contract. People, companies, brands, and rock groups are all “friends” on the network, even though most of them aren’t people at all.

Of course, each of the social networks where all this activity occurs is itself ultimately for sale. MySpace was sold to Murdoch for $580 million. YouTube went to Google for $1.65 billion in stock. As of this writing, Facebook had turned down a billion-dollar offer from Yahoo. These numbers do more than make the head spin; they conﬁrm the mythology underlying the frenzy of Internet investment and activity by corporations: that interactive media technology is the surest path to growth in an era when most everything else is pretty well used up.

While some terriﬁc and socially positive activity is occurring on these sites, they are founded on pure ﬁnancial speculation, and faith in the same universally “open markets” corporations have been advocating through the World Bank and the IMF. As the Global Business Network cofounder Peter Schwartz argued in his pre-dot-com-crash book, The Long Boom, “Open markets good. Closed markets bad. Tattoo it on your forehead.” The inﬁnite growth and expansion required by credit-fueled corporate capitalism found a new frontier in the theoretically endless realm of cyberspace.

The myth was enough to fuel the speculative dot-com bubble, which Alan Greenspan belatedly called “irrational exuberance,” but which went on long enough to convince investors to lift high-tech issues on the NASDAQ stock exchange beyond even the most optimistically speculative valuations. This was a “new economy,” according to Wired‘s editor Kevin Kelly. A “tsunami,” echoed its publisher, Louis Rossetto — one that would rage over culture and markets like a tidal wave. More than simply costing millions of investors their savings, the movement of the Internet from the newspaper’s technology section to the business pages changed the way the public perceived what had once been a public space — a commons. The truly unlimited potential for the creation of value outside the centralized realm of Wall Street had been all but forgotten. In its place was an untrue perception that the way to get rich online was to invest in a stock exchange, come up with a compelling business plan, or sell a half-baked enterprise to a venture-capital ﬁrm and wait for the IPO.

Places, people, and value again become property, individuals, and money. The evolution of the Internet recapitulates the process through which corporatism took hold of our society. Eyeball hours served as the natural resource that became a “property” to be hoarded. People and groups became “individuals,” all with their own web pages and My-Space proﬁles to be sold to market researchers. Computers — once tools for sharing technological resources — mutated into handheld iPods and iPhones that reduced formerly shared public spaces to separate bubbles of private conservation and entertainment. And value creation — which in cyberspace could have potentially come from anywhere and be measured in units other than dollars — became subject to the rules of the same centralized marketplace that favors existing sectors of wealth. Yes, some people became millionaires or even billionaires, but they did so by entering the game of central capital, not by creating an alternative.

A few did try. PayPal may have come the closest. Online users of sites like eBay needed an easy way to pay one another. They weren’t real businesses, and weren’t set up to accept credit cards. Besides, some of the exchanges were for such small amounts that a credit-card company’s minimum service fees could as much as double the total. PayPal’s original plan was to offer its alternative payment service for free. The company would charge nothing, but make money on the “ﬂoat” by holding on to the cash for three days and keeping the interest earned. This made sense for most users anyway, since PayPal could then even serve as an escrow account — releasing the money only after the product was shipped or received. But the right to make money from money was reserved, by corporate charter, to the banking industry. Its representatives demanded that regulators step in and deﬁne PayPal’s activity as a violation of banking law, at which point PayPal was forced to charge its users a traditional service fee instead. Their original vision dashed, PayPal’s owners nonetheless made their millions by selling the whole operation to eBay for $1.5 billion.

In another effort — this one to transcend the polarizing battle over digital content — the legal scholar Lawrence Lessig’s Creative Commons project helps content creators redeﬁne how they want their works to be shared; most authors, so far, seem to value getting credit for their contributions over getting paid for them. Traditional publishers still kick and scream, however, forcing some authors and musicians to choose between making money and making an impact — earning central currency or creating social currency. While authors and rock groups who have already succeeded in the corporate system — such as Radiohead or Stephen King — can give away their content for free online and still sell plenty of physical copies, up-andcomers have much less luck.

The battle to unleash the potential of the Internet to promote true decentralization of value may not be over yet. Even on a playing ﬁeld increasingly tilted toward centralized and moneymaking interests, there are people dedicated to using it for constructive, creative, and common causes. For every bordello in Second Life there is also a public library; for every paid strip show there is a free lecture. Branded “islands” are proving to be a waste of advertising money, while university-sponsored spaces now offer seminars to nonpaying students from around the world. For every company developing a digital-rights-management strategy to prevent its content from being copied, there is a researcher posting his latest ﬁndings on Wikipedia for all to learn from and even edit or contest, for free.

On the other hand, for every community of parents, Christians, or environmentalists looking to engage with others about their hopes, doubts, and concerns, there is a media company attempting to brand the phenomenon and deliver these select eyeballs to the ads of their sponsors. For every disparate community attempting to “ﬁnd the others” on the Internet, there is a social-networking site attempting to sell this activity in the form of a database to market researchers. For every explosion of young people ﬂocking to a new and exciting computer game or virtual world, there’s a viral marketer or advertiser attempting to turn their creativity into product placements and their interactions into word-of-mouth promotions. Even a technology that seemed destined to reconnect people to one another instead ends up disconnecting them in new ways, all under the pretense of increasingly granular afﬁnity.

Most of the people at companies exploiting these opportunities believe they are ultimately promoting, not exploiting, social activity. They may even be dedicated to the constituencies they’re serving, and simply looking to subsidize their communities’ activities with a business plan. But well-meaning or not, these companies are themselves bounded by a corporatist landscape that works against their own best sentiments. The platforms they create are built on borrowed money, and conform to the logic of centralized value creation. Sooner or later, value must be taken from the periphery and brought back to the center.