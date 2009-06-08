A guide to dealing with resistant employees

Where, oh where has my willing employee gone? And where did all of these irrelevant and resistant employees come from?

The No. 1 question I hear from managers and leaders is, “How do I deal with resistant employees?”

The answer is actually contained in the question: You “deal” with them, as in actually acknowledging their resistance and its costs to the organization. You do this while laying out your expectations and their options. These days, leaders need to make it clear to their employees that buy-in is mandatory in this market – not an option.

On average, each organization has about 20% of its employees in permanent resistance at any given moment. Most managers begrudge the fact that they have to spend so much time on resistant employees. In fact, the average manager spends over 80 hours a year on a single employee with chronic resistance. Resistant employees don’t have to take up a lot of your time, however they do take a great deal of managerial courage. When you lack the courage to address the situation rationally, clearly and honestly, you will pay for that lack of courage with your investment of time – which is your choice, not the employees’ requirement.

The best way to address the situation is to set expectations and ask for the employee’s plan on how he or she is going to sign up and contribute a higher value at less emotional expense. Have the employee create their own plan. Resist the urge to overinvest – it is a sure sign of danger when a leader is investing more effort in an employee’s success than they are.

After reviewing their plan, make a decision. The plan that includes a great amount of personal accountability may be worthy of your future investment because it has a possibility of great return – or it may not be a plan in which you are willing to invest further resources.

If the plan does not have merit or the employee has no plan, then begin planning the employee’s transition outside of your organization. In this market, you simply cannot afford a terminally resistant employee draining team and management resources with little odds of turnaround or future pay-off.