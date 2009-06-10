Getting the Facebook Generation Out to Vote

DoSomething , headed by Fast Company columnist Nancy Lublin, has recognized four young social entrepreneurs with $10,000 grants–and one with a prize of $100,000. Fast Company will profile one of these enterprising youth each day this week.



“Who slew Goliath?”

Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia, currently the oldest member of the U.S. Congress, was staring directly at 17-year-old David Burstein. It was the summer of 2007, and the recent high school grad from Westport, Connecticut, had climbed Capitol Hill to film 18 in ’08, his first documentary. He’d hoped for a rousing interview with Senator Byrd. But first, he had to answer a Bible question: “Who slew Goliath?”

Even before Burstein answered–with his own name, of course–he was pondering Byrd’s analogy. His little movie-in-the-making certainly was a David. Its Goliath: voter apathy, especially among the Facebook generation.

Fewer than 47% of America’s 18- to 24-year-olds cast ballots in the 2004 presidential election, compared with nearly two-thirds of citizens 25 and older. “It’s an embarrassing statistic,” says Burstein, sipping coffee on a rainy morning in Manhattan. The previous night, he’d accepted a $10,000 Do Something award. “We’re an involved generation, and we should care enough to vote. Young people weren’t getting that message from other young people.”

Instead, they were getting it from celebrities (see: Diddy’s “Vote or Die” campaign) and young-ish grown-ups (see: Rock the Vote). Both campaigns were aggressive, a blunt-instrument strategy that proved somewhat ineffective during the 2004 election cycle. “Young people don’t like being force-fed,” explains Burstein, who is now 20.

There are no Diddy-style decrees in 18 in ’08. Armed with a small camera crew and $10,000 from friends and family, Burstein spent two years travelling the country. He interviewed more than 60 congressmen, senators, student leaders, policymakers, and everyday people. Creating the documentary was a lesson in door-opening and networking in America. “Once we started interviewing high-profile figures–John Kerry, Richard Dreyfuss, James Carville–people started to care,” Burstein recalls. “I had to cold-call a lot of offices, but the results are pretty kickass.”