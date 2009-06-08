The Entreprenurial Organization

It’s not the strongest nor most intelligent of the species that survive; it is the one most adaptable to change” — Charles Darwin
Last week’s post generated discussion about what constitutes an Entrepreneurial Organization, Intrapreneurial Employees and Evangelist Customers. Here’s my definition of THE ENTREPRENEURIAL ORGANIZATION
- Has RESPECT for all stakeholders–vendors, suppliers, customers, managers & employees.
- Has a Flatten Hierarchy–realizes the way to operate a business in the WorkQuake™ of the Knowledge Economy is to eliminate “command and control” and involve all the stakeholders in the decision making process.
- Has a Vision and Communicates that Vision–knows where it is and where it wants to go and makes sure all its stakeholders know also.
- Focuses on Constant Improvement–is never satisfied with the ways things are and continuously works to improve its processes, its relationships and its people.
- Fosters Creativity–by listening to the voices of all its stakeholders.
- Nurtures Everyday Leaders–by identifying, engaging and developing those individuals, at every level, who will take the organization to the next level.
- Is Flexible–understands that, in response to the constant unexpected of the WorkQuake™ , “the way it has always been done” may not be the way “it needs to be done.”
- Is Ethical–in all its dealings with all its stakeholders.
- Realizes the stakeholders often unasked question “What’s in it for me?” is a legitimate question that requires an answer.
The Bottom Line: The WorkQuake™ of the Knowledge Economy will only tolerate Entrepreneurial Organizations.
Question: Is your company an Entrepreneurial Organization? If not, why not?
Paul Glover, President
Go to www.trainingeverydayleaders.com for more information about becoming an Entrepreneurial Organization in the Time of the WorkQuake™.