Learning for Success in Unexpected Places

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to personal and professional success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success and 42 Rules to Jumpstart Your Professional Success . If you want to become an outstanding performer you need to do three things. 1) Stay on top of your game by becoming a lifelong learner. 2) Set high goals. Do whatever it takes to achieve them. 3) Get organized. Manage your time, life and stress well.

Looking outside of your traditional box is one way to become a lifelong learner. Recently, I had the opportunity to read a great book by Jeff Hajek, Whaddaya Mean I Gotta Be Lean? Lean is a term that is most often used in manufacturing. It is a tool for continuously improving work systems.

At first glance you might think, “Why is this guy writing about Lean? I’m interested in creating a successful career and life.”

I’m writing about lean because learning about lean, and applying some of its tools can help you become more productive and better able to reach the goals you set for yourself. Lean tools can help improve your productivity – just like they help improve the productivity of companies around the world.

That’s why reading a book that at first glance you might overlook — like Whaddaya Mean I Gotta Be Lean? — is important. See for yourself. On page 51, Jeff says…

“In short, lean does more with less. It eliminates waste so employees can focus more on productive work…In addition, lean companies generally have quicker delivery times and higher quality levels…”

If you’re serious about becoming an outstanding performer, you will want to do more with less, eliminate waste, and deliver higher quality work products quicker. Right? I know that I strive for this.