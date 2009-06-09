Worldwide Debut of Brammo Enertia Electric Motorcycle

Tonight I took a test drive on the Brammo Enertia electric motorcycle in Tribeca, but it didn’t smell, feel, or sound much like a motorcycle: There were no exhaust fumes, the bike was light (though it weighs 285 pounds), and there was barely any engine noise–only a slight whirrr–even at a top speed of 50 miles per hour. “It’s almost silent,” says John Farris, Director-Marketing, Brammo.

Built in Ashland, Oregon, the Enertia will be available in Best Buy’s Portland store starting July 5, and later rolling out in 1,200 other U.S. Best Buy locations, as well as 1,800 Best Buy locations in Europe via The Carphone Warehouse Group. “We do R&D, manufacturing, and design all in Ashland and can get up to 1,000s of production vehicles at a time depending on the demand at Best Buy,” says Farris. Best Buy Capital was an early investor in the Enertia.

With the Enertia, Brammo is aiming at the urban consumer, as it combines reduced operating costs, environmental consciousness and the fun of a motorcycle. The plug-in Enertia has no clutch, no gears and no shifting, so it’s simple to ride, reaches speeds up to 55 miles per hour, travels 45 miles on a charge and takes just over three hours to re-charge. “We want to make it as accessible and as approachable as possible,” says Farris.