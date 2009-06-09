Jumping to Conclusions:The Next Generation of the Internet, as Seen by Silicon Valley

For many reasons, I’m interested in the next generation Internet. Today I’m at Launch SIlicon Valley, watching ten companies in this space present their concepts.
I haven’t finished listening, but I have already jumped to my
conclusion. According to these presenters (who were quite good, by the
way), the next generation of the internet solves problems created by
the current generation of the Internet.
In other words, it’s full of refinements and improvements, rather
than big technological jumps. A better process here, a better algorithm
there, and lots of emphasis on smart phone apps or Firefox add-ons. The
most interesting company by far was from China, which is definitely
kicking our ass in next-gen internet stuff according to this presenter,
the first Chinese company ever to present at this conference.
World’sLaw is a legal service. Its competitor is Legal Zoom, but these guys have attorneys, while Legal Zoom is only document preparation services.
By Jobi
– a power search with saved search with timelines and keywords,
language and location, domains and file types. It’s a power search
built on top of Google
GazoPa–
similar image search. Uses features such as color and shape to find
images, and uses the image itself, not just keywords, as the search key.
The founder actually drew a watch on his computer, uploaded it, and got
photos of watches back. Even now, it has an iPhone app to upload
pictures from your iPhone and search images.
With current mage search engines, if large volume of data, can’t return
images quickly. But for them, the more data they have, the better they
can return
Gliider –
manages travel for you. It holds on to your travel information,
replacing bookmarks, cut and paste, printed documents. ‘There’s no good
way to hold on to my travel info when I am planning a trip.” It’s now
in private beta, and is a Firefox add-on.
Gamexiu.
Games and social networks are two fastest growing segments in China.
16,000,000 games, growing at 17% a year. 200,000,000 users are on
social networks in China, and the virtual goods business is a $4
billion business. Most users are single children under 25, using social
gaming as the way of getting companionship.
It’s the world’s first 3-D Internet social gaming platform. Completely
integrates into other social networks, so is also distributed. The
avatars can go anywhere across the web, and the application itself can
be embedded in other social networks.
They are a social world similar to Second Life. It looks easier to bring the user into an immersive life than SL, however. And the selling of virtual items is huge!
Here’s the second set of companies.
CellWand isn’t
really next generation of Internet; it’s mobile voice apps accessed
through abbreviated dialing codes (#taxi #home #pizza). It’s a pay per
use app ($1.25-1.79 per call), partnered with carriers. They get big
margins from loyal users, and use the wireless carriers, alcohol
companies, and media partners for marketing. CellWand is live in
Canada, and penetrates at 1 call per 250 mobile phone users. If they
penetrate similarly in the US, that would be $1m/month revenue. They
also use the carrier billing systems. They have locked up all the
Canadian carriers
Surf Canyon
– delivers relevant personalized search results. It re-ranks results
according to what you might have clicked on from the first search — on
the fly, in real time. Another Firefox add-on, also works on IE. And
for good measure, it also personalizes the sponsored links. Works with
Bing, Yahoo, Google.
Dacast,
a product of Andolis LLC believes the future of TV is multicast. The
company has a peer to peer system to cut the cost of live streaming and
unite all the Dacast users in an ecosystem. That allows for more
appropriate advertising to users. So Datacast is free for content
owners, cheaper to stream, and more carefully targeted. The company
projects profitability by end of 2010. Every player wins: Advertisers
get more clicks, users get free content, content owners get more money.
Wowd – is now in private beta. It turns the wisdom of crowds into useful work finding content, tagging itself “the web you want.”
“Wowd connects people to a planet’s worth of content.”
YOICS “Your Own Internet Connected Stuff”
Cloud IT services for the rest of us. Private bookmarks only available
to you or people you are connecting to, using the internet as your own
private LAN. This could also be used for security services, and you
would be able to see it on any browser anywhere.
You can use it as a replacement for an FTP service. You can download
the Yoics app, drag a file form your computer to it, and make it
accessible to a selected group (like a graphic designer could do for
clients).
The general takeaway from this conference is the preponderance of peer-to-peer
services as a way of lowering the cost of streaming content, and the
general movement to the cloud. And I don’t really think any of these companies, except Gamesxiu, stands alone. They will all get acquired.