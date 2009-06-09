Jumping to Conclusions:The Next Generation of the Internet, as Seen by Silicon Valley

I haven’t finished listening, but I have already jumped to my

conclusion. According to these presenters (who were quite good, by the

way), the next generation of the internet solves problems created by

the current generation of the Internet.

In other words, it’s full of refinements and improvements, rather

than big technological jumps. A better process here, a better algorithm

there, and lots of emphasis on smart phone apps or Firefox add-ons. The

most interesting company by far was from China, which is definitely

kicking our ass in next-gen internet stuff according to this presenter,

the first Chinese company ever to present at this conference.

World’sLaw is a legal service. Its competitor is Legal Zoom, but these guys have attorneys, while Legal Zoom is only document preparation services.

By Jobi

– a power search with saved search with timelines and keywords,

language and location, domains and file types. It’s a power search

built on top of Google

GazoPa–

similar image search. Uses features such as color and shape to find

images, and uses the image itself, not just keywords, as the search key.

The founder actually drew a watch on his computer, uploaded it, and got

photos of watches back. Even now, it has an iPhone app to upload

pictures from your iPhone and search images.

With current mage search engines, if large volume of data, can’t return

images quickly. But for them, the more data they have, the better they

can return

Gliider –

manages travel for you. It holds on to your travel information,

replacing bookmarks, cut and paste, printed documents. ‘There’s no good

way to hold on to my travel info when I am planning a trip.” It’s now

in private beta, and is a Firefox add-on.

Gamexiu.

Games and social networks are two fastest growing segments in China.

16,000,000 games, growing at 17% a year. 200,000,000 users are on

social networks in China, and the virtual goods business is a $4

billion business. Most users are single children under 25, using social

gaming as the way of getting companionship.

It’s the world’s first 3-D Internet social gaming platform. Completely

integrates into other social networks, so is also distributed. The

avatars can go anywhere across the web, and the application itself can

be embedded in other social networks.

They are a social world similar to Second Life. It looks easier to bring the user into an immersive life than SL, however. And the selling of virtual items is huge!

Here’s the second set of companies.

CellWand isn’t

really next generation of Internet; it’s mobile voice apps accessed

through abbreviated dialing codes (#taxi #home #pizza). It’s a pay per

use app ($1.25-1.79 per call), partnered with carriers. They get big

margins from loyal users, and use the wireless carriers, alcohol

companies, and media partners for marketing. CellWand is live in

Canada, and penetrates at 1 call per 250 mobile phone users. If they

penetrate similarly in the US, that would be $1m/month revenue. They

also use the carrier billing systems. They have locked up all the

Canadian carriers



Surf Canyon

– delivers relevant personalized search results. It re-ranks results

according to what you might have clicked on from the first search — on

the fly, in real time. Another Firefox add-on, also works on IE. And

for good measure, it also personalizes the sponsored links. Works with

Bing, Yahoo, Google.