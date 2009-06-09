iCopycats: Apple Does Not Equal Good Design

Now that I have your attention with that bit of blasphemy in the title, let me explain.

First of all, I love Apple. I am one of their loyal followers who buys way too much of their product regardless of the price or if I actually need it. I am the perfect customer. Obviously, Apple consistently turns out wonderful products of incredible caliber. The company uses design to its fullest potential and has in many ways become the benchmark. In fact, I was slammed for using them too many times in my book as a positive example.

But this post is not actually about Apple. It is about everybody else.



Not Apple enough? Telsta Columbo DECT phone

Here’s the gist: Apple has been so successful in design, that to many people if something does not resemble an iPhone, iPod, MacBook, etc., it is not “good design.” If it is not an uber-simple, highly-rationalized, single-buttoned, machined-from-a-solid-block-of aluminum thing, it can’t be good, right? It’s become a pretty common undertone in articles, reviews, blogs, and user commentary. Sometimes subtle, sometimes overt. But the overall message is there: If you don’t do it like Apple, you are not practicing “good design.”

This is, of course, understandable. The company is followed closely with fervor and their products are in fact, great. It’s a high bar to be judged by. And this is a good thing. Aspiring to heights helps raise the level for everyone. But I think the definition of “good design” has become too narrow and defined mostly by the great work of one company.



MobiBLU Nanum Cube to Cross MP3 player