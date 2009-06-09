Success Tips for Personal Branding

Positive personal impact is one of the keys to career and life success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success and 42 Rules to Jumpstart Your Professional Success. If you want to create positive personal impact you need to do three things. First, develop and nurture your unique personal brand. Second, be impeccable in your presentation of self – in person and on line. Third, know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.
I have received several questions about personal branding recently. I went looking on line to see what I could add to what I’ve already written about personal branding, and found a blog post written by Staci Wood on Small Biz Trends. Staci asked her readers to share their best personal branding tips. She compiled them into a free downloadable ebook: Best Personal Branding Tips. You can download it here.
All 50 are great tips, but here are five that I particularly like…
Choose a favorite phrase that says what you’re all about and use it in a sentence at least three times a day. Mine is “It’s all about getting chosen.” – Ivana Taylor, Twitter @DIYMarketers
Be yourself and be true to your core values. Even if people disagree with you, stick to who you are. Personally, I come across as a little too aggressive for some. But my motives are good and I am ethical. That is what is important. – Joel Libava, Twitter @FranchiseKing
Focus your skills and promote yourself as the go-to person in your field. Chris Cottrell, Twitter@ ChrisCottrell
Give before you receive. Be authentic in the social network, not a robot who shares links. David Marchena, Twitter @DavidMarchena
Don’t fear being different or even a little quirky. Find something positive that makes you stand out from the crowd. Robert Brady, Twitter @Robert_Brady
The common sense point here is simple. Successful people create positive personal impact. Creating your strong unique personal brand is the first step in creating positive personal impact. As you might expect, I have two tips about creating and nurturing your personal brand. First, figure out the three or four words you want people to associate with you. Second, act in a manner that constantly and consistently reinforces your unique personal brand. For example, I’m the Common Sense Guy. If you read my blog regularly, you know that I post five days a week and end every post with a sentence that begins. “The common sense point here is…” That’s one of the ways I bring constancy and consistency to my personal brand.
That’s my take on personal branding and success. What’s yours? Please leave a comment sharing your thoughts with us. And don’t forget to download Best Personal Branding Tips and use the common sense advice you’ll find there. As always, thanks for reading.
