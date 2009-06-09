Success Tips for Personal Branding

Positive personal impact is one of the keys to career and life success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success and 42 Rules to Jumpstart Your Professional Success . If you want to create positive personal impact you need to do three things. First, develop and nurture your unique personal brand. Second, be impeccable in your presentation of self – in person and on line. Third, know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.

I have received several questions about personal branding recently. I went looking on line to see what I could add to what I’ve already written about personal branding, and found a blog post written by Staci Wood on Small Biz Trends. Staci asked her readers to share their best personal branding tips. She compiled them into a free downloadable ebook: Best Personal Branding Tips. You can download it here.

All 50 are great tips, but here are five that I particularly like…

Choose a favorite phrase that says what you’re all about and use it in a sentence at least three times a day. Mine is “It’s all about getting chosen.” – Ivana Taylor, Twitter @DIYMarketers

Be yourself and be true to your core values. Even if people disagree with you, stick to who you are. Personally, I come across as a little too aggressive for some. But my motives are good and I am ethical. That is what is important. – Joel Libava, Twitter @FranchiseKing

Focus your skills and promote yourself as the go-to person in your field. Chris Cottrell, Twitter@ ChrisCottrell

Give before you receive. Be authentic in the social network, not a robot who shares links. David Marchena, Twitter @DavidMarchena