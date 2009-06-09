Developing an On-Target Value Proposition is brought to you by David Capece, from Sparxoo

We live in a world of overcapacity, where consumers are empowered to

choose. With a market-driven approach you can stay focused on

delivering outstanding value to your consumers to weather the downturn

and be in great position for the upturn. It all begins with an

on-target value proposition.

While a value proposition may sound complex and intimidating, the

framework is quite straightforward. We focus on 3 questions: Who?

What? Why? Put another way, the value propostion is a series of 3

statements: Convince (Who?), That (What?), Because (Why?).

The framework is simple (explained in more detail below), but

getting it right, and making it stand out from the competition, is the

hard part. Market-driven organizations should be constantly garnering

feedback from customers and prospects through interviews, focus groups,

quantitative research, competitor visits, shop-alongs, and web

analytics. The more feedback you have, the more you understand your

customers, and the stronger your value proposition can be.

For illustrative purposes, our team has imputed the value

proposition of Apple and Under Armour in the following series of

statements:

Apple

Convince (Who?): For talented creatives who aspire to share their story

That (What?): Apples offers creative expression through human technology that is easy-to-use

Because (Why?): Apple consistently innovates with breakthrough, well-designed products…iPod, iTunes, iPhone, iMac.

Under Armour

Convince (Who?): For athletes who seek great performance

That (What?): Under Armour’s mission is to make all athletes better through passion, science, and the relentless pursuit of innovation

Because (Why?):

Under Armour’s technology is complex, but the value is simple: wear

HeatGear when it’s hot, ColdGear when it’s cold, and AllSeasonGear

between the extremes.