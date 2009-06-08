Shell Admits Participation in Terrorism

I

like to view myself as fairly well-informed, but today I find I have

been completely ignorant. Shell fell off my ‘approved’ list quite

awhile ago because of their blatant tendency toward greenwashing. In

2008, the UK Advertising Standards Authority took Shell to task when

it claimed that a ten billion dollar investment to extract oil from the

Canadian tar sands (oil mixed with sand) was about sustainable energy.

It is not.

Recently, Royal Dutch Shell announced a complete abandonment of investment into renewable energy.

Why? Well apparently, after significant investments (1.9 billion) by

the company over the past five years, it was decided that renewable

energy was not, and will not be, economic. Instead the company will

focus on generation 4 biofuels

produced from algae or bacteria. This will be a great solution if it is

ever proved to work. At this point nobody has figured how to get fuel

from algae or bacteria.

As if these things were not enough,

today I have been freed from that last bit of benevolence I was still

willing to offer Shell. Via some growing chatter on twitter, I came

across a video documentary on YouTube. I am horrified. And it seems I am not alone. Between May 28th and June 1st, the has been viewed 60,000 times. Huffington Post ran the article “The Video Shell Doesn’t Want You to See” by Han Shan stating the following;

“For

over thirteen years, multinational oil giant Royal Dutch Shell has done

everything in its power to stop a trial from taking place at which the

company must answer to charges that it colluded with the Nigerian

military to commit serious human rights abuses to quell peaceful

resistance to its operations in the Niger Delta region called Ogoni,

including conspiring to bring about the conviction and execution of

Ogoni leader Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight of his colleagues.”

Now Shell is doing everything in it’s power to suppress the video and delay the trial.

Many now feel Shell will try to settle out of court and avoid further

damage to it’s fractured brand. (Since writing this article today, it

has come out that Shell is, in fact, avoiding court by settling to the tune of 15.5 Million!)

But

if only a portion of the story told on the video is true, then Shell is

guilty of crimes of murder and terrorism. And if I finance their

product, then I have become complicit.