See, the thing is that writer’s block—or whatever you call those

miserable minutes, hours, days, or weeks in which the words just won’t

come (or are really, really bad when they do come) is the symptom, not

the disease. If you’re stuck, there’s something else going on. Maybe

your characters are flat and underdeveloped. Or you’ve lost track of

your plot. Or, quite simply, you have no idea where the hell the rest

of the story should go.

I ask you: How are you going to find

answers to any of these questions (and they are questions) by ignoring

your work? Yeah, sometimes you might get a quick flash of an idea in

the shower. Or something your spouse says might spark some insight

about one of your characters. But these moments are rare and

superficial; they don’t actually solve the problem. So if you’re hoping

the block will unclog itself, that the words and characters and story

will revive on their own, they won’t. They need you,

the writer, to invest time and sweat and effort that makes you want to

cry and drink and never write again. If you’re not willing to put that

kind of work into your book, stop here. Writing is not for you. You are

not a writer. Quite frankly, you don’t deserve to be.

If, however, you are dedicated to your book, if your story excites you, if it’s all you can think about and even dream about, then stop your whining and sit your ass in the chair.

And don’t even think about procrastinating by “working” on something

else. Face the block head-on. Pull up all of your character development

notes and go through them; add another fear/desire combo or two to the

list, and create scenes where the new fears and desires do battle with

each other.

When that’s done, refer to your outline. Don’t have an outline? Make

one. Write two or three paragraphs per chapter—one or two sentences for

each major scene. Create a detailed map that summarizes your book so

far, and continue to do the same for future chapters. Knowing

approximately where your characters and story are heading is an instant

cure for writer’s block. But make sure to allow for spontaneity. An

outline is only a map, after all. Often it’s allowing your characters

to deviate from a scene you’ve planned that gives your story the most life.

Remember: Writing is work. Overcoming writer’s block is work. So if you’ll allow me to say it again, stop your whining and sit your ass in the chair. Got it? Good!