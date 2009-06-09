Big in Japan: Report From Asia’s Most Influential Design Fair

The largest design trade fair in the East, Interior Lifestyle provides a unique opportunity to see which furniture and textile trends are, indeed, big in Japan. Although tiny when compared to Milan’s Salone Internazionale del Mobile, the event, held June 3 to June 5 at Tokyo’s International Exhibition Centre, featured 630 exhibitors from 30 countries, including Vietnam, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Korea; that was a mere 20 fewer exhibitors than last year, according to organizers Messe Frankfurt. Yet despite the fair’s international array, the flavor remained strongly Japanese, with over two-thirds of the companies in this installment Nippon-based.

Midcentury Modernism remains alive and well in Japan, with

space-challenged denizens drawn to the furniture’s compact size and

clean, lines. Hans J. Wegner was particularly well represented at the fair, with reissues of his curved-back wooden chairs displayed at Carl Hansen & Son and Bellbet, a Japanese company specializing in pieces from 1950 to 1970. But more interesting were the modern takes on the style. Miyazaki introduced five seats by Japanese designers, including the Hazuki, a three-legged maple chair created by Keishi Yoshinaga and made via a combination of machine and hand labor.

Cushions are a burgeoning area in the Asian market, with most models used on the floor or on a stool rather than as an accent on a sofa. Western companies are muscling into the arena, as attested by Fatboy’s booth, which was stuffed with its oversized beanbags in a rainbow of colors. Takaokaya’s harlequin-patterned Ojami settees were the freshest options on show, though, featuring a distinctive look and shape.