Sneak Peek Images From Unveiling of the New York High Line

By Noah Robischon1 minute Read

The High Line is a long-abandoned 1.5-mile elevated railway in Manhattan that’s been turned into a public park (with gardens designed by Piet Oudolf, one of our 100 Most Creative People). It’s being unveiled to the public today. Here’s a sneak preview–come back later today for a full report.

high line preview

high line preview

high line preview

