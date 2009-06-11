The 10 Most Creative People in Video Games

1. Sam Houser , Cofounder, Rockstar Games Critics may decry Sam Houser’s “brutally violent” and “sexually explicit” world in Grand Theft Auto, but there’s no denying his genius. Gamers can go anywhere and talk to anyone–all while punching and shooting and driving through windows. The most recent GTA sold a record 6 million copies in its first week.

2. Jenova Chen, Creative director, thatgamecompany

If video games can be art, the proof is likely to come from Jenova Chen. He explores the expressive possibilities of game design by tapping into emotions rather than relying on virtual violence. His latest PlayStation release, Flower, lets players experience what it’s like to be–you got it–a flower petal.

3. Fumito Ueda, director, Team ICO

Ueda and his Team ICO became critical darlings with 2001’s Ico, a PlayStation 2 game in which a boy protects and guides a young woman through a cursed castle. But it wasn’t until Shadow of the Colossus, an immersive giant-hunting adventure set in a bleak landscape, that ICO found popular success. The Last Guardian, Ueda’s next title was recently unveiled and the trailer displays Ueda’s ability to pull heartstrings.

4. Jane McGonigal, Director of game R&D, Institute for the Future

Jane McGonigal has become the high priestess of alternate realities. Last year, she unleashed Superstruct, a real-time massively multiplayer forecasting game that imagines the world of 2019, “23 years before human extinction.” It asked members of the public to collaborate on devising ways around that grim, and potentially very real, future. “I’m interested in using games to figure out how can we intervene now,” says McGonigal.

5. David Cage, Chief executive officer and director, Quantic Dream

David Cage and French developer Quantic Dream pushed the envelope in mature and cinematic storytelling with Fahrenheit–scenes featuring sex were removed from the American version, Indigo Prophecy. Cage’s follow-up, Heavy Rain, continues his push toward serious gaming with a story about a serial killer, which asks the player: “How far are you prepared to go to save someone you love?”