The Best Liveblog Sources for Today’s Apple Keynote Event

By Noah Robischon1 minute Read

Looking for the best liveblogs for following today’s Apple announcement? Here are the ones that we’ll be tracking. Come back to Fast Company during and after the event for more news and analysis.

Gizmodo: The sharpest photos, auto-update, and the most dependable crew in the gadget business. http://live.gizmodo.com/


GdGt: Written by pros, with instant analysis. http://live.gdgt.com/2009/06/08/live-wwdc-2009-keynote-coverage/


Macrumors: Good photos and insta-punditry. http://www.macrumorslive.com/


TheAppleBlog: http://theappleblog.com/live/


TheiPhoneBlog: http://www.theiphoneblog.com/2009/06/04/wwdc-2009-tipb-live-metablog-monday-1pm-edt10am-pdt/


Engadget: Relaying a near-transcription of the announcements, with photos. http://www.engadget.com/2009/06/08/phil-schiller-keynote-live-from-wwdc-2009/

