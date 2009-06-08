Stop Warning Me to Get Ready for the End

I can’t take any more newsletters warning me to get ready for the end of the recession as though I should be building a bomb shelter. If I didn’t know better I would think they were trying to scare me into hoarding canned goods in case there was a sudden earthquake of economic prosperity, a massive influx of new hires and a mob of customers demanding products and services.

The economic crisis was a process and the economic recovery is also a process which is why we need to continue our process of providing value to our employees and customers.

If you lead an organization that is not doing well, the last thing you need is to be told that you’re doomed if you don’t follow their “Twelve Habits of Economic Recovery.” Instead you need to assess your organization and develop a strategy to be more successful today.

If you haven’t been expressing appreciation to your employees because you’re afraid and busy spreading stress, you need to stop, take a few deep breaths, show up on the floor and thank them for their hard work and contributions. Acknowledge their loyalty and ask for feedback and new solutions.

In order to prepare, good companies need to continue to treat their employees well, provide memorable service and take risks and be innovative.

People are still doing business, not every company is bankrupt and some organizations are even thriving.