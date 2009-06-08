Stop Warning Me to Get Ready for the End

I can’t take any more newsletters warning me to get ready for the end of the recession as though I should be building a bomb shelter. If I didn’t know better I would think they were trying to scare me into hoarding canned goods in case there was a sudden earthquake of economic prosperity, a massive influx of new hires and a mob of customers demanding products and services.
The economic crisis was a process and the economic recovery is also a process which is why we need to continue our process of providing value to our employees and customers.
If you lead an organization that is not doing well, the last thing you need is to be told that you’re doomed if you don’t follow their “Twelve Habits of Economic Recovery.” Instead you need to assess your organization and develop a strategy to be more successful today.
If you haven’t been expressing appreciation to your employees because you’re afraid and busy spreading stress, you need to stop, take a few deep breaths, show up on the floor and thank them for their hard work and contributions. Acknowledge their loyalty and ask for feedback and new solutions.
In order to prepare, good companies need to continue to treat their employees well, provide memorable service and take risks and be innovative.
People are still doing business, not every company is bankrupt and some organizations are even thriving.
In the coming months there will be a new IPhone from Apple and more people will buy it.
Palm developed Palm Pre that will work with Sprint and is being compared to the IPhone and people are ready to buy .
Publicly traded companies that are developing new drugs will continue to profit says Medical News Today. Illness has not been eradicated.
“Japan Today” reported that the budget clothing company Uniglo increased their profit this past winter, marketing “heat-tech inner wear,” warm underwear. People will continue to be cold in the winter and nothing is worse than cold underwear!
http://www.japantoday.com/category/kuchikomi/view/some-companies-doing-very-well-in-recession
In my last post I stated that The Kimpton Hotels and Restaurant Group wasn’t waiting around for an economic upswing. Their customer service is better than ever. They are prepared today and will be prepared tomorrow and next year because making people feel welcome is reflectedin every aspect of their culture.
One of my favorite recent episodes on “South Park,” was when the adults started talking about the economy as though it was a deity. One of them even said that ‘”The Economy,” was angry and that everyone had to sacrifice for the economy, give up wearing clothes and wear sheets instead. That would appease “The Economy,” and make it return.
It took one of the South Park kids to tell people that “The Economy,” wasn’t an outside force but that we made the economy.
The economy is not an outside force. We can’t wait for it to “decide to improve.” We need to continue to create, be innovative, and partner with employees and customers to be successful, today, tomorrow and after that.
Simma Lieberman
“The Inclusionist”