MAINGEAR Unveils Ultra Energy-Efficent Gaming PC

Custom computer manufacturer MAINGEAR Computers has unveiled the Pulse–an energy-efficient, small PC that the company claims is the world’s greenest gaming PC. Gaming PCs are, of course, some of the biggest power hogs in the computer industry. But MAINGEAR’s Pulse is relatively low-energy, with a 300-watt power supply that’s approximately 80% efficient.

The Pulse, based on NVIDIA ION graphics, is available with Intel Core 2 54nm processors or Quad processors along with a GeForce 9800 GT ECO graphics card. Combined, these devices draw a modest 165 watts of power.

At a starting price of $799, the Pulse is affordable–especially compared to its low-power HP Firebird competitor. CNET opines that the MAINGEAR Pulse “may become your only up-to-date option for a small, power-efficient, midrange gaming PC.” That’s an attractive prospect for gamers who want to save on electrical bills and maybe help release strain on the power grid, too.

[Via Crunchgear]