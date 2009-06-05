Seven Big Names to Watch This Week

advertisement

advertisement

Late night faux-newsman Stephen Colbert will be broadcasting four shows

from Baghdad, Iraq next week in a USO tour entitled, “Operation Iraqi

Stephen: Going Commando.” Colbert is usually known for his online punking

of various governmental agencies–think of the write-in contest

to name NASA’s new space module, which may end up being named after Colbert

thanks to an open online vote his fans dominated. But this time, he tells the AP, he’s

going to Baghdad for a nobler cause: To try to get people talking about

Iraq again. With discussions of Middle East policy reigning the news

cycle, that won’t be easy. Read the AP’s full interview at the New York Times. Is

Oprah’s Brand Diseased? Oprah’s long been a titanic force in American media, and she’s often used it to promote her favorite things (witness the Kindle). But her recent endorsements of homeopathy, and her willingness to give

anti-vaccine crusaders like Jenny McCarthy (pictured) a platform on her show, may have finally inspired ill-will with viewers. Newsweek and other

outlets

are attacking her for promulgating what they say is pseudoscientific

and

dangerous “medical” advice to her legions of fans. Check out

Jezebel’s summation of the anti-Oprah sentiment. Nintendo:

One with Your Body

advertisement

VentureBeat cornered Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata at the E3 video game

conference and asked him about the future of interactive gaming. Iwata doesn’t disappoint; the man who mid-wived the birth of motion-interactive gaming (as it’s iterated in the Wii) has plenty to

say about how body interfacing is going to change the way we play

games, and how they play with us. Next on Nintendo’s agenda: sensors

that read a gamer’s heart rate, enabling games to react to a player’s

level of excitement. Yeah,

This Guy Again You’ve probably heard about loopy technologist Ray Kurzweil, the

futurist and engineer who

is quite confident that the human brain will be one with the computer

within our lifetimes–something he calls the Singularity. When he’s not

ranting and raving about his cyborg visions, Kurzweil is

doing some useful studies of all sorts of data, showing how the

upcoming decades will bring technology that is both incrementally

cheaper and radically different than what we’re used to (think of

self-assembling molecular transistors). So why revisit this guy? He

just won financial backing from NASA and Google to start something

called the Singularity University, where students will study the

advancement of computer technology. Check out the video, courtesy of

TED, below. Steve Jobs Barely Alive?

advertisement

We all knew Steve was too skinny when he walked on stage for his last

two Apple keynote addresses, but according to the Wall Street Journal, he was close to starving to death because of an inability

to digest protein. At the time, Jobs dismissed his thinness as the

result of a “common bug.” Read Valleywag’s recap if you

don’t have a WSJ subscription. Zach Who? You might recognize the wooly Zach Galifianakis from his bizarre

starring role in a recent Kanye

West video that went viral. Now the unpronounceable comedian is back in a

slightly bigger role, as part of a dysfunctional trio of friends in The Hangover.”

This guy is funny, and this movie could be his foray into a Seth

Rogen-level of household recognition. Better learn how to say

“Galifianakis”; start by watching his interview with David Letterman here. Big

Ben

advertisement

While Obama’s Cairo speech has left-wingers caught up in adulation and

right-wingers outraged, the American economy has been quietly,

well, not

collapsing. An article in this week’s New York magazine

credits the bookish Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke for keeping the country

from devolving into depression, and predicts he might become the Alan

Greenspan of sustainable growth and recovery (or, less sardonically,

the “greatest Federal Reserve chairman in history.”) The article is

written by TV investing guru Jim Cramer, so take his incessant

bullishness with proper skepticism–but the article’s argument stands

on its own.