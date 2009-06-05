Furniture That Records the Passing of a Day

The lamp shade and stool you see above weren’t given their color stripes based on looks alone: Instead, they’re the product of The Idea of a Tree, a machine invented by Vienna-based designers Mischer’Traxler.

When it detects sunrise, the machine begins to weave. The process continues as the day wears on: when the sky is cloudier, the thread is dyed darker; when it is sunnier, the thread is lighter. The weaving ends when the sun sets–with the entire rig powered by solar energy, from the loom to the spindle to the dye machine. Thus, what results is a piece of furniture that records the light patterns that have just passed in the course of 14 hours or so.

The designers then finish the piece as a stool or a lampshade, and then stamp it with a seal, marking the day and place of its creation.

The piece is currently on view at DMY Berlin, a showcase for German’s young rising talent–which often gets overlooked, but has been very impressive this year–as you can see here, here, here, and here.