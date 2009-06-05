How (And Why) to Subscribe to an RSS Feed

Lately I’ve been doing a number of presentations on blogging and social media , and in these presentations I talk about the power of RSS. You can use RSS to stay on top of your industry, your competition, your clients or simply your interests in a time efficient manner.

However, the

idea of RSS is confusing to a lot of people, judging by the number of

hands that go up during that part of my presentation.

It’s a shame that something that has Simple as its middle name should be so complicated.

To

that end I put together this short video to show you the benefits of

using RSS and how to subscribe to an RSS feed. Enjoy it here or at YouTube: How to Subscribe to an RSS Feed…the Video!

Rich Brooks

Syndicate Me

Update: Completely forgot to include a great RSS video that came before from the good folks over at Common Craft: