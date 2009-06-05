How (And Why) to Subscribe to an RSS Feed

Lately I’ve been doing a number of presentations on blogging and social media,
and in these presentations I talk about the power of RSS. You can use
RSS to stay on top of your industry, your competition, your clients or
simply your interests in a time efficient manner.
However, the
idea of RSS is confusing to a lot of people, judging by the number of
hands that go up during that part of my presentation.
It’s a shame that something that has Simple as its middle name should be so complicated.
To
that end I put together this short video to show you the benefits of
using RSS and how to subscribe to an RSS feed. Enjoy it here or at YouTube: How to Subscribe to an RSS Feed…the Video!
Update: Completely forgot to include a great RSS video that came before from the good folks over at Common Craft: