How to Succeed in Green Business Without Really Trying

Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, and our back is hurting. The down economy has strained a great number of small businesses, which while viewed as essential for the economy are not too big to fail. Byron Kennard and Jennifer Kaplan at the Center for Small Business and the Environment have a report called “Small Wonders” coming out next week talking about this point. What’s a small business to do to get by? You know what I always say – When the going gets tough, the tough go green.

The keys these days for small businesses (and everyone else) are business fundamentals: saving money, wasting less, increasing productivity, and developing new opportunities. Whatever small businesses do must translate into making money or it just won’t fly, for the most part. Nobody hates the earth (not many people anyway), but making a sacrifice for the planet’s sake is a hard message to swallow right now for businesses that already feel stretched. They want to know what it means for them and their bottom line, whether it’s a triple line or not.

If I show people a compact fluorescent light bulb (or other energy efficient lighting) and tell them it’s more expensive, but they should buy it anyway to save the polar bears, they are not generally going to be excited about the idea. If I tell them though that one bulb will save them $30 over its life and that the more bulbs they switch, the more they’ll save, then a lot more people are listening.

Luckily there are plenty of ways that small businesses can save money and make money that also happen to be green, including steps like:

1. Changing your light bulbs

2. Fixing water leaks

3. Turning up the thermostat in summer (or down in winter)