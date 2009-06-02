Call the Mission: A Lesson In Ethical Leadership with a Nod to Dan Ariely

With breaches of ethics shaking the foundations of our global economy, and leading institutions failing to act in the interests of peace, justice, the environment, and prosperity, what can we learn from behavioral economists? And how do we keep our country more honest?

In Predictably Irrational, Dan Ariely’s exuberant and enlightening book, he describes studies to support his thesis that “when we get into situations when our personal financial benefit stands in opposition to our moral standards, we are able to ‘bend’ reality, see the world in terms compatible with our selfish interest, and become dishonest.” Ariely believes that “if we recognize this weakness, we can try to avoid such situations from the outset.”

For example, in one study, people were less likely to cheat if they are asked to recall the Ten Commandments just before the moment of opportunity to stray into dishonesty. “What especially impressed me,” explains Ariely, “was that the students who could remember only one or two Commandments were as affected by them as the students who remembered all ten. This indicated that it was not the Commandments themselves that encouraged honesty, but the mere contemplation of a moral benchmark of some kind.” So, suggests Ariely, “then we could also use nonreligious benchmarks to raise the general level of honesty.”

Ariely believes that “there are tools, methods, and policies that can help us make better decisions.” Further, he suggests, although we make mistakes, we learn from them and we can improve ourselves.