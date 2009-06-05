L.A.’s Best Architecture Is on the Ground

Don’t go gazing at the Los Angeles skyline if you want to see the most exciting new architecture in town. The 9.5-acre Vista Hermosa Park in downtown L.A. was given the grand prize at the 39th annual Los Angeles Architectural Awards, illustrating how design and sustainability can play well together to help transform a marginalized community. The $15 million project is, incredibly, the first new park built in downtown Los Angeles since 1895, and includes a terraced lawn, watershed features, a playground, and synthetic athletic fields for one of the poorest neighborhoods in the United States. Architects at Mia Lehrer + Associates worked closely with the community–which suffers from poverty, vandalism and gang violence–to create a safe, sustainable oasis for its residents.

Although L.A. has long been celebrated as a center for cutting-edge architectural innovation–think of the imposing red-lit Caltrans building by Thom Mayne or Frank Gehry’s crinkled aluminum-foil Disney Hall–the 29 projects recognized at the event prove that LA is a heavy-hitter when it comes to sustainability as well. The awards, which are given by the Los Angeles Business Council, focus not only on sustainability, but social responsibility, civic impact, and the unique collaboration between public and private entities. It’s a winning combination: As a group, these projects make up some of the most exciting architecture in the region. More highlights:

Formosa 1140 is an exciting multi-unit housing development designed by Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects for the Habitat Group L.A. The West Hollywood project makes a dramatic nod to density by shifting the space that would have been occupied by a private courtyard into a public park that takes up almost a third of the lot. All eleven units have been sold, even in this housing climate.

Santa Monica Civic Center Parking Structure designed by Moore Ruble Yudell Architects & Planners is easily the most gorgeous parking garage ever produced. Besides providing a new gateway to the civic center complex near the beach, the structure uses photovoltaic panels to generate enough energy to power the garage. Another bonus: With the technicolor details, you’ll never forget where you parked.