Do You Obey Design Rules?

We like to think design is a field of unfettered creativity—an industry that abhors the proverbial box. In actuality it sags under an abundance of rules: Less is more. God is in the details. A good copy is better than a bad original. When in doubt, leave it out. Good design is when it’s finished…and so on.

A new book entitled Never Use White Type on a Black Background: And 50 Other Ridiculous Design Rules by Anneloes van Gaalen makes design platitudes up into full-spread graphics accompanied by a series of quotes that show how the saying was revised, rethought and, in some cases, rejected over time. The result is a small-scale oral history of each rule.

As the book demonstrates, “form follows function,” the most common design adage of all, did not come from a European modernist like Walter Gropius or Mies van der Rohe, as is commonly believed. It originated with Louis Sullivan, the American designer of early skyscrapers. For the record, what he actually said was: “Form ever follows function.” Frank Lloyd dissented by saying “form and function should be one, joined in a spiritual union.”

In 1964, Marshal McLuhan, a communications theorist, coined the catchphrase “the medium is the message.” In the book, William Bernbach, a founder of the ad firm DDB, responds: “Word of mouth is the best medium of all.”