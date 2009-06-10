The 10 Most Creative People in Marketing and Advertising

1. Alex Bogusky , Co-Chairman, Crispin Porter + Bogusky He shattered the rules of 20th century advertising with campaigns that resemble multi-media hijinks, rather than commercials. Brands like Burger King, Old Navy, and Microsoft flock to his Miami-Boulder shop for his brand of irreverence.

2. Lee Clow, Global director of media arts, TBWA\Worldwide

The originator of West Coast-style advertising has spent 45 years elevating the humble slogan to Hollywood-level entertainment. In addition to dreaming up the Energizer Bunny and the Taco Bell chihuahua, Clow’s also been Steve Jobs’ ad henchman for the past two decades.

3. Jeff Goodby, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

The former copywriter led one of the industry’s most graceful transitions from traditional shop to new age interactive agency.

4. Dan Wieden, Co-founder, Wieden + Kennedy

The creative mind behind decades of Nike work built one of the largest independently owned ad agencies in the world.

5.Robert Greenberg, CEO and global chief creative officer, R/GA

The special effects geek had the foresight to evolve his 1970’s production house into one of the most technology-driven interactive powerhouses on Madison Avenue.

6. Michael Francis, CMO, Target Corp

He led one of the most radical reputation facelifts in retail history by transforming the discount big box chain into an icon of design chic.

7. Robert Saville & Mark Waites, Co-founders/Co-Creative Directors, Mother/London

The creative entrepreneurial Brits (along with their other cofounders) kick-started the new model for the 21st-century ad shop more than a decade ago.